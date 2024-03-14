 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

You can now wear your favorite Helldivers 2 strategems and in-game chants

Amazon has a frankly absurd amount of official shirts

An image showing two Helldivers 2 T-shirts side by side. These were made by Ripple Junction, and they each show a different image. The left shirt shows the d-pad button combination to execute an Orbital Precision Strike in-game. The other shows a character shooting a robot with the quote “How ‘bout a nice cup of Liber-tea?” hovering near it. Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Ripple Junction, Arrowhead Game Studios, Sony Interactive Entertainment
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

It was only a matter of time until Helldivers 2 jumped off the screen and into reality. As a reflection of the game’s runaway success on PS5 and Steam, PlayStation has unveiled a lineup of merchandise made by Ripple Junction, including shirts, hats, coffee mugs, keychains — the whole deal. It’s full of cheeky game references, letting you wear the button combo to execute an Orbital Precision Strike strategem, or wear select quotes of Super Earth propaganda that your character is usually screaming as you annihilate bugs or robots.

Many pieces of merchandise are available to pre-order through the PlayStation Gear store, as well as on Amazon and Insert Coin. Each retailer has slightly different products, but they’re all coming out sometime in April. Amazon has the widest range of shirts available, while the PlayStation Gear store and Insert Coins have exclusives of their own, including pins, hats, and mugs — you can check out some highlights below.

