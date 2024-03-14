It was only a matter of time until Helldivers 2 jumped off the screen and into reality. As a reflection of the game’s runaway success on PS5 and Steam, PlayStation has unveiled a lineup of merchandise made by Ripple Junction, including shirts, hats, coffee mugs, keychains — the whole deal. It’s full of cheeky game references, letting you wear the button combo to execute an Orbital Precision Strike strategem, or wear select quotes of Super Earth propaganda that your character is usually screaming as you annihilate bugs or robots.

Many pieces of merchandise are available to pre-order through the PlayStation Gear store, as well as on Amazon and Insert Coin. Each retailer has slightly different products, but they’re all coming out sometime in April. Amazon has the widest range of shirts available, while the PlayStation Gear store and Insert Coins have exclusives of their own, including pins, hats, and mugs — you can check out some highlights below.