Save up to 40% on Epic Store exclusives during their spring sale

Steam isn’t the only PC storefront that kicked off an annual spring sale. The Epic Games Store is offering exclusive discounts on a number of excellent titles through March 28, several of which aren’t available on Steam. Alan Wake 2, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Ultros, and hundreds of other games are on sale, and we’ve highlighted some of our top picks below.

Epic has us conditioned to receiving a coupon during its big events that makes game purchases much cheaper. Sadly, it isn’t including one as part of its spring sale. However, purchases made through March 28 will earn 10% in Epic Rewards Points instead of 5%, and you can apply the rewards to make future purchases a bit cheaper.

Even if none of these sales particularly appeal to you, we’d definitely recommend logging in to download a free copy of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the cyberpunk immersive sim from Eidos Montreal. It’s available at no charge through March 21.

Alan Wake 2 is a trippy, award-winning survival horror game that could only be made by the minds at Remedy Entertainment. The game follows the titular writer, FBI agents Saga Anderson, and Alex Casey (modeled after Sam Lake, voiced by the late James McCaffrey) as they attempt to unravel a series of murders seemingly inspired by Alan’s work. This one’s exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC. You can pick up a copy of Alan Wake 2 for $39.99 (was $59.99).

Ultros is a Metroidvania with a hand-drawn aesthetic that looks like it was dragged through every blacklight poster at a Spencer’s gift shop (complimentary). Published by Kepler Interactive, which recently put out the eldritch road trip simulator, Pacific Drive, Ultros features an eco-centric theme and is worth looking into if you don't find the colors too abrasive. Right now, you can pick up a copy at the Epic Games Store for $19.99.

Hey! You got your Far Cry in my Avatar! Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is available to PC players exclusively through the Epic Games Store, and it combines the open-world shooter mechanics from the Far Cry franchise with the vivid environments from the James Cameron films. Normally $69.99, this title is discounted to $41.99 during the Epic Games Store spring sale.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the best take on the classic Ubisoft platformer we’ve seen since 2003’s Sands of Time, transforming the third-person title back into a striking sidescroller that builds on its roots with clever Metroidvania design. Available for PC exclusively through the Epic Games Store, you can currently pick up a copy for $29.99 (was $49.99).

The Warhammer 40K-themed Boltgun, which I lovingly refer to as a “boomer shooter,” is currently discounted to its lowest price ever on the Epic Games Store. Normally $21.99, you can add Boltgun to your collection for just $14.29. Boltgun nails the 90’s shooter aesthetic perfectly with chunky pixels, powerful weapons, and tons of gore, all steeped in the lore of the universe of the 41st millennium.

System Shock is Nightdive Studio’s masterstroke in reviving a classic for the modern era, refining virtually every aspect of Looking Glass Studios’ influential, cyberpunk dungeon crawler. The overall narrative and experience of System Shock will feel familiar to fans of the original, but as a package, it’s more palatable for modern audiences. If you’d like to book your personal ticket to Citadel Station, you pick up a copy from Epic Games Store for $19.99 (was $39.99).