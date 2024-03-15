 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best order to watch the Godzilla and Kong MonsterVerse movies

The right way to get ready for Godzilla x Kong, and a few wrong ways too

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Godzilla and King Kong square off on an aircraft carrier in Godzilla vs. Kong Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Pictures
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor. He writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

Godzilla and Kong are teaming up to take down a new adversary in their new upcoming movie. But before you head to the theaters to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it’s worth catching up on everything that’s come before it in Legendary’s MonsterVerse.

While the universe isn’t too extensive, featuring just four movies and one TV show, we’ve still put together a few of the best orders to watch everything in, whether you’re just starting your Godzilla journey or you’re returning to series to remember how Kong and Godzilla teamed up in the first place.

All of the movies except for the upcoming GxK: The New Empire are available to stream on Max (2014’s Godzilla is also available on Netflix). The TV show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

MonsterVerse chronological order

Godzilla’s spines break the ocean’s surface as King Kong waits on an aircraft carrier in Godzilla vs. Kong Image: Legendary Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

This is probably the most logical way to watch through these movies, but it’s still a little complicated. Since part of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters takes place back in the 1950s, it’s technically the earliest thing in the MonsterVerse timeline, but since the bulk of its action doesn’t take place until after Godzilla, we’re putting it a little further back. Instead, we start things off in the 1970s with Kong: Skull Island, then progress through the series from there.

  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Godzilla
  • Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

MonsterVerse release order

Godzilla roars toward the sky with a pink spine in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Image: Legendary

Just like it says on the tin, this is the order these projects were originally released in. This isn’t necessarily the most insightful viewing order, but it is an interesting window into the franchise-building process that led to to this moment. Things started out simple enough, with Gareth Edwards’ excellent and under-appreciated Godzilla film in 2014, then Kong got a movie of his own that took the timeline back to the ‘70s. After that, the series starts becoming more and more about monsters meeting each other, which is how you get both Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The funniest part of all of this is that Apple TV’s Monarch is the only part of the series that’s actually concerned with providing connective tissue between the MonsterVerse’s past, present, and future.

  • Godzilla
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Godzilla: King of Monsters
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
  • Godzilla x Kong: A New Empire

Best order to watch the MonsterVerse

Godzilla looking down at a missile that looks small compared to him Image: Apple TV Plus

What’s important about this order isn’t necessarily what order you watch the movies in, but rather that you absolutely do not under any circumstances watch Godzilla: King of the Monsters, because that movie sucks. Other than that, just watch the movies in your own personal ranking from worst to best. Without the standout stinker, it’s a pretty fun series no matter how you slice it. If you haven’t seen the movies before, we’ll give you a sample ranking that should work just fine — though it’s worth noting that we’re ending with The New Empire, not because it’s best (we haven’t seen it yet), but because you’re watching the rest of these in preparation for its release.

  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Godzilla vs. Kong
  • Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
  • Godzilla
  • Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

What you need to know about The Three-Body Problem before watching 3 Body Problem

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Palworld is getting its first new Pal and raid battle

By Ana Diaz
/ new

I am obsessed with every single preview image from Baby Assassins 2 Babies

By Pete Volk
/ new

The original Dragon’s Dogma arrived at a dark time in Capcom history

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Halo TV show making the humans the villains completely misses the point

By Austen Goslin
/ new

This TikToker has the golden recipe for viral meme art: buff cartoon characters

By Ana Diaz
/ new