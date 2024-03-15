I am obsessed with every single preview image from Baby Assassins 2 Babies

Baby Assassins, a slice-of-life Japanese action comedy, was one of my very favorite movies of 2022. A rare action comedy that is equal parts funny and kick-ass, Baby Assassins follows two extremely teenage girls who happen to kill people for a living. They’d like nothing more than to laze around their apartment all day (taking occasional breaks to perform professional murder), but their boss demands they get part-time jobs, in an effort to better integrate into society.

Naturally, the angst-filled girls with poor social skills struggle to find non-murder means to conflict resolution, resulting in some hilarious sequences (like job interviews gone very wrong) and incredible fight scenes choreographed by the great Kensuke Sonomura. Both leads are fantastic, especially Saori Izawa, a stunt woman who doubled Rina Sawayama in John Wick: Chapter 4.

So I’ve been extremely excited for the US release of the sequel, Baby Assassins 2 Babies. I’ve heard great things from contacts who have seen the movie. And the preview images ahead of the movie’s digital and Blu-ray release April 5 are only stoking my anticipation.

First of all: love the composition of that first image and the movement it suggests. I cannot wait to watch that sequence.

I would like at this point to repeat the title for the sequel is Baby Assassins 2 Babies. It seems in the statewide release they’ve gone with the shorter Baby Assassins 2, but I reject that wholeheartedly. It’s Baby Assassins 2 Babies.

The girls! Through thick and thin! I would die for them (if they don’t professionally kill me first).

NOW we’re talking. This image is already at the top of the article, but 1) it’s my post, my rules 2) it’s called Baby Assassins 2 Babies. That’s two!

In addition to Baby Assassins 2 Babies, director Yugo Sakamoto also made a mockumentary about researching the Baby Assassins movies, Legendary Hit-man Kunioka, in which he follows and interviews a hitman while writing the movie. It has not yet been made available to watch legally in the States, but I can’t wait for the day it is.

For now, I will happily look forward to Baby Assassins 2 Babies, which hits digital platforms and Blu-ray on April 2 before streaming on Hi-Yah! July 2. In the meantime, you can watch Baby Assassins on Peacock, Hi-Yah!, for free with a library card on Hoopla, or for free with ads on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Plex.