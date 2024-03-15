Among Us TV show reveals cast — but not imposter

The Among Us TV show now has a voice cast — though only time will tell which of them are imposters.

Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man) will lead the cast as Red, the captain of the spaceship. Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Critical Role) plays Purple, the cynical head of security, with Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) playing Orange, HR representative. And Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings, Over the Garden Wall) is Green, the unpaid intern.

Based on the hidden role game that exploded in popularity in 2020, the Among Us animated show was announced in 2023 by CBS Studios. Infinity Train’s Owen Dennis leads the project. There have been a few previously teased images of the Among Us show, include a replica of the in-game map and a scene of a pizza party gone wrong.

But with the cast announcement, we also get a first look at some characters... which are the same little blob-like spacefarers from the game. Just in some fancy new outfits! Check them out below:

The Among Us TV show does not have a set release date yet.