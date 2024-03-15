 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Among Us TV show reveals cast — but not imposter

Please tell me it’s not Elijah Wood

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Among Us Image: InnerSloth
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

The Among Us TV show now has a voice cast — though only time will tell which of them are imposters.

Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat, Ant-Man) will lead the cast as Red, the captain of the spaceship. Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us, Critical Role) plays Purple, the cynical head of security, with Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) playing Orange, HR representative. And Elijah Wood (Lord of the Rings, Over the Garden Wall) is Green, the unpaid intern.

Based on the hidden role game that exploded in popularity in 2020, the Among Us animated show was announced in 2023 by CBS Studios. Infinity Train’s Owen Dennis leads the project. There have been a few previously teased images of the Among Us show, include a replica of the in-game map and a scene of a pizza party gone wrong.

But with the cast announcement, we also get a first look at some characters... which are the same little blob-like spacefarers from the game. Just in some fancy new outfits! Check them out below:

  • Image: Paramount
  • Image: Paramount
  • Image: Paramount
  • Image: Paramount

The Among Us TV show does not have a set release date yet.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

New and existing subscribers can save over 40% on Max annual plans through April 9

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Glimmers of Gratitude’ Shiny Shaymin Masterwork Research guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Ogerpon and its masks are coming in a new Pokémon TCG expansion that’s up for pre-order now

By Julia Lee
/ new

If Masters of the Air had an official board game, this would be it

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Outlaws of Thunder Junction, the next big Magic: The Gathering set, is available to pre-order

By Alice Jovanée
/ new

Potion event recipes and market news list for Genshin Impact

By Julia Lee
/ new