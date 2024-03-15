 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Teen Titans are getting a live-action movie in James Gunn’s new DC Universe

We don’t know which lineup of Titans will be onboard for the film

By Austen Goslin
James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe hasn’t even had its first release, but that hasn’t stopped the studio from announcing new additions. The Teen Titans are the latest heroes getting their own live-action movie in the DCU, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Vampire Diaries and Hightown actress Ana Nogueira will handle writing the script for the new movie. Nogueira is already involved with Gunn and Safran’s new superhero universe, writing the script for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will star Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) and doesn’t yet have a release date. While Supergirl is Nogueira’s first major screenwriting credit, she’s also a playwright, her play Which Way to the Stage debuted off-Broadway in 2022.

The announcement didn’t include which incarnation of the Teen Titans team would be included in the movie, though the best one is certainly Beast Boy, Cyborg, Robin, Raven, and Starfire, who starred in both the beloved Teen Titans and Teen Titans GO! animated series.

Joining the Titans and Supergirl in the DCU are stalwarts like Superman and Batman, as well as slightly more off-the-beaten path DC characters like Swamp Thing and The Authority. The DCU will get its official launch with James Gunn’s Superman movie in 2025, with movies like The Brave and The Bold, which will focus on the Batfamily, following after that.

There’s no word yet on when the Teen Titans movie might arrive, but it’s likely it won’t arrive for a least a few years.

