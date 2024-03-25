 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An original illustration shows characters from Fallout, Bridgerton, and others relaxing on the grass by a lake.

Spring 2024 entertainment preview

What’s coming next in movies, TV, anime, and books

The most anticipated movies of spring 2024

By Pete Volk, Tasha Robinson, and 3 more
The most anticipated TV shows of spring 2024

By Pete Volk, Zosha Millman, and 2 more
The must-watch anime to look out for in spring 2024

By Toussaint Egan
The must-read books of spring 2024

By Rachael Conrad
Spring entertainment preview main illustration: Sparrows

Maybe you’re looking for more details on your most anticipated shows. Maybe you’re making sure you don’t miss anything. Maybe you’re just looking for a list of interesting things to tag on your streaming service “coming soon” pages of choice.

Whatever the case, you’ve found the right place. Polygon has a week of coverage for you highlighting the movies, shows, and books of spring. From Fallout to Bridgerton, Furiosa to Knuckles, we’ve got you covered.

The must-watch anime to look out for in spring 2024