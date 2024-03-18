Many great board games are buy 1, get 1 half off at Target

Target is offering a great opportunity to stock up on essential board games for less. If you add two games participating in the sale to your cart, the retailer will knock 50% off one that’s of equal or lesser value. Some of our favorite tabletop titles are included in this promotion. For instance, if you wanted to pick up the fourth edition of Twilight Imperium and its expansion, Prophecy of Kings, you’d only pay $167.99 instead of the usual price of $204.99 for the star-spanning epic.

Many of the usual suspects we recommend are present, including Wingspan, Dominion, Azul, and Pandemic Legacy. You can also use this promotion as an excuse to buy Essentials Kits for some of our favorite tabletop games like Dungeons & Dragons and Battletech. Target claims there are a total of over 600 games to choose from in this sale. That’s a lot, so we’ve picked a few of our favorites for you to check out below.

Root is an asymmetric board game for up to four players that resembles Game of Thrones crossed with the adorably designed animals from Disney’s Robin Hood. Players can assume the role of alliances of cats, birds, or mice in an attempt to bring the forest under their singular rule, or defend it from oppression.

Twilight Imperium Fourth Edition and its expansion, Prophecy of Kings, form a space opera of epic proportions for up to eight players. A single game of Twilight Imperium can potentially take several afternoons to finish, but offers an unparalleled sense of scale. Each game allows you to write your own space opera with unique battles, politics, trade, research, superweapons, and more.

The Battletech Essentials box includes two pre-assembled models, a double-sided map, dice, a quick start guide, reference cards, and some extra literature to get you up to speed on the world of BattleTech and its big stompy robots.

The Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set, Dragons of Stormwreck Isle, is easily the best way to introduce new players to the larger world of D&D. The modestly sized box includes an introductory rulebook, an adventure book for Dungeon Masters, a set of dice, and a handful of pre-generated characters to play with.

For a more robust introduction, you can also check out the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit, which comes with a rulebook, Dungeon Master screen, a set of 11 dice, a handy set of cards for things players need to keep track of (initiative, magic items, etc.), and the one-shot adventure, Dragon of Icespire Peak.