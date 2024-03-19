 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lego’s first Dungeons & Dragons set arrives next month, has both a Dungeon and a Dragon

The $359.99 set launches April 1 for Lego Insiders, and April 3 for everyone else

By Alice Jovanée
Stock photo of the Lego Dungeons and Dragons set boxed and fully assembled Image: Lego / Wizards of the Coast
Following a number of rumors and an eventual leak, Lego has revealed its first collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons: a new set inspired by the classic tabletop game, just in time for its 50th anniversary. Officially titled the Lego Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale, Lego Insiders can pre-order the $359.99 set starting April 1 exclusively from the Lego Store, while everyone else can roll for initiative beginning April 4. Pre-orders placed before April 7 will also receive a complementary Lego Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Dice Box.

The 3,745-piece set is the result of a design submitted by Lucas Bolt through the Lego Ideas program that was approved back in Jan. The set features a riverside inn placed beside an ancient fortress complete with a watchtower and dungeon below. The Lego Design team iterated on Bolt’s original model (pictured below), adding a removable roof to the tavern and extra details to the crumbling tower and dungeon underneath.

In total, the set features six Lego Minifigs: an Orc Rogue, a Gnome Fighter, an Elf Wizard, a Dwarf Cleric, a Dragonborn Bard, and a Human Thief. A set featuring just the Minifigs will be available starting in the fall. However, this doesn’t count the impressive, brick-built monsters that are also included in the set. In addition to a trio of skeletons, you’ll also find a Beholder, an Owlbear, a Displacer Beast, a Mimic, a Gelatinous Cube, and a tiny pair of Myconid Sprouts. The highlight of the set, however, is the massive Cinderhowl Red Dragon perched on the stone wall of the fortress.

A close-up photo of the minifigs included in the Lego Dungeons and Dragons set
The set comes packaged with an array of D&D-themed Minifigs and monsters
Image: Lego / Wizards of the Coast

The set even features its own accompanying one-shot adventure, created in partnership with Wizards of the Coast and the Lego Group. The adventure is available for Lego Insiders as a free digital download or as a limited-run paperback for 2,700 Insider points. You can also find the adventure on D&D Beyond along with character sheets, digital dice, and more.

