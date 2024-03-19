Lego’s first Dungeons & Dragons set arrives next month, has both a Dungeon and a Dragon

Following a number of rumors and an eventual leak, Lego has revealed its first collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons: a new set inspired by the classic tabletop game, just in time for its 50th anniversary. Officially titled the Lego Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale, Lego Insiders can pre-order the $359.99 set starting April 1 exclusively from the Lego Store, while everyone else can roll for initiative beginning April 4. Pre-orders placed before April 7 will also receive a complementary Lego Dungeons & Dragons Mimic Dice Box.

The 3,745-piece set is the result of a design submitted by Lucas Bolt through the Lego Ideas program that was approved back in Jan. The set features a riverside inn placed beside an ancient fortress complete with a watchtower and dungeon below. The Lego Design team iterated on Bolt’s original model (pictured below), adding a removable roof to the tavern and extra details to the crumbling tower and dungeon underneath.

In total, the set features six Lego Minifigs: an Orc Rogue, a Gnome Fighter, an Elf Wizard, a Dwarf Cleric, a Dragonborn Bard, and a Human Thief. A set featuring just the Minifigs will be available starting in the fall. However, this doesn’t count the impressive, brick-built monsters that are also included in the set. In addition to a trio of skeletons, you’ll also find a Beholder, an Owlbear, a Displacer Beast, a Mimic, a Gelatinous Cube, and a tiny pair of Myconid Sprouts. The highlight of the set, however, is the massive Cinderhowl Red Dragon perched on the stone wall of the fortress.

The set even features its own accompanying one-shot adventure, created in partnership with Wizards of the Coast and the Lego Group. The adventure is available for Lego Insiders as a free digital download or as a limited-run paperback for 2,700 Insider points. You can also find the adventure on D&D Beyond along with character sheets, digital dice, and more.