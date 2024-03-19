Xbox is jumping into spring with a huge slate of games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Starting today, the service will be getting Lightyear Frontier, a space exploration and farming sim with a mech, and MLB The Show 24, which also launched Tuesday across platforms and will feature women players for the first time in franchise history.

Arguably the biggest addition, though, is Diablo 4 on March 28, the first new Activision Blizzard title to hit Game Pass since Microsoft’s acquisition of the company was completed last year. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that players shouldn’t expect all Activision Blizzard games to drop onto Game Pass the moment the deal was finalized, but this signals the start of more additions to come. New Diablo 4 players will also have plenty of time to play this RPG for dozens of hours before the paid DLC Vessel of Hatred releases later this year.

There’s also Supermassive Games’ The Quarry, a previous PS5 console exclusive and spiritual successor to Until Dawn. This time, a group of teenage counselors have to survive a night at an abandoned camp while being stalked by violent creatures and mysterious locals. As the player, you have to make a series of choices on behalf of all the characters to try and ensure everybody makes it out alive. (Spoiler alert: It’s very unlikely you will succeed.)

If none of those games are for you, this is still a very packed list of new titles for the rest of March into April. Here’s the full list:

Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) — March 19

MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Console) — March 19

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) — March 20

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 21

Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC) – March 26

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Open Roads (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 28

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 2

As you can imagine, with the release of MLB The Show 24, last year’s MLB The Show 23 will be leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, along with two other games:

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Infinite Guitars (Cloud, Console, and PC)

MLB The Show 23 (Cloud and Console)

Xbox Game Pass costs $10.99 a month, while PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $16.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as access to online multiplayer. Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly called Xbox Live Gold) costs $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.