Stardew Valley 1.6 update is out — here’s what in it

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update is finally out. Players on Windows PC can download the patch now. Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has been sharing small updates daily, but the full patch notes are up on the Stardew Valley website. What’s coming to Stardew Valley with the 1.6 patch? Two mini fishing festivals, a three-day spring festival, and an “event” for summer, alongside a whole bunch of other content, features, and improvements. Despite the patch notes being exceptionally long, the update is 53.7MB.

If you’re looking to stay spoiler-free before heading back to your farm, you may want to stop reading — the full patch notes are full of information. Some of the highlights include a new farm type, called Meadowlands Farm: It lets you start with a chicken coop and two chickens, and it has “chewy blue grass that animals love.” Stardew Valley is also getting a “mastery” system that gives players “powerful perks and items,” and is accessible in a new area of the game, plus a Big Chest — more storage! — a new quest with new neighbors, a prize machine with rewards, four home renovations, new cat and dog breeds (and the ability to have multiple pets), and eight new achievements. Most importantly, you can put hats on cats and dogs now.

Somewhere in Stardew Valley, Barone has also added new secrets and Easter eggs, he said in the patch notes.

Stardew Valley will now also let you host up to eight players for multiplayer on PC, with better performance and stability overall. Stardew Valley players that make and use mods will find a whole bunch of updates, too. It’ll take a while to dig through the patch notes, but players are already excited to see what’s in store. On social media, Stardew Valley fans are pulling out their favorite bits — one particularly popular line is that “Baby toss now has a chance to crit.” (You can throw your baby up in the air to get friendship points up.)

For the full patch notes, head over to the Stardew Valley website. They’re long; for reference, these are just the new items that have been added: