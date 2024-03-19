Stardew Valley 1.6 update is out — here’s what in it

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update is finally out. Players on Windows PC can download the patch now. Developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone has been sharing small updates daily, but the full patch notes are up on the Stardew Valley website. What’s coming to Stardew Valley with the 1.6 patch? Two mini fishing festivals, a three-day spring festival, and an “event” for summer, alongside a whole bunch of other content, features, and improvements. Despite the patch notes being exceptionally long, the update is 53.7MB.
If you’re looking to stay spoiler-free before heading back to your farm, you may want to stop reading — the full patch notes are full of information. Some of the highlights include a new farm type, called Meadowlands Farm: It lets you start with a chicken coop and two chickens, and it has “chewy blue grass that animals love.” Stardew Valley is also getting a “mastery” system that gives players “powerful perks and items,” and is accessible in a new area of the game, plus a Big Chest — more storage! — a new quest with new neighbors, a prize machine with rewards, four home renovations, new cat and dog breeds (and the ability to have multiple pets), and eight new achievements. Most importantly, you can put hats on cats and dogs now.
Somewhere in Stardew Valley, Barone has also added new secrets and Easter eggs, he said in the patch notes.
Stardew Valley will now also let you host up to eight players for multiplayer on PC, with better performance and stability overall. Stardew Valley players that make and use mods will find a whole bunch of updates, too. It’ll take a while to dig through the patch notes, but players are already excited to see what’s in store. On social media, Stardew Valley fans are pulling out their favorite bits — one particularly popular line is that “Baby toss now has a chance to crit.” (You can throw your baby up in the air to get friendship points up.)
For the full patch notes, head over to the Stardew Valley website. They’re long; for reference, these are just the new items that have been added:
- Big Chest, which has almost double the size of a regular chest. It can also be placed “onto” a regular chest to upgrade it
- Dehydrator, which turns fruit into dried fruit and mushroom into dried mushrooms
- Mushroom Log, which produces mushrooms and interacts with nearby trees
- Bait Maker, which can produce fish-specific baits
- Heavy Furnace, which can process more bars at a time, and yield bonus bars
- Fish Smoker, which produces smoked fish, doubling the value of the fish. You get one by default when starting a new riverlands farm
- Text Signs, which can be written on
- Anvil, which allows you to re-roll trinkets
- Mini-Forge, which acts as a Dwarvish Forge
- Statue Of Blessings, which grants a random blessing each day
- Statue Of The Dwarf King, which allows you to select one of two mining buffs for the day
- Tent Kits, which allow you to build a tent which can be slept in for one night
- Treasure Totems, which spawn a ring of diggable spots
- Mystic Seeds, which grow a unique tree which can be tapped
- Mystic Syrup, a valuable tapper product
- Deluxe Bait, gets fish biting faster than regular bait
- Challenge Bait, which allows for up to 3 fish to be caught at once, but loses 1 each time a fish leaves the bobber bar
- Deluxe Worm Bin, which upgrades the regular worm bin to produce deluxe bait
- 19 unique Books Of Power, which grant special perks
- Skill Books, which grant experience in a skill
- Book Of Stars, which grants experience in all skills
- Moss, a new resource type which grows on old trees
- Mixed Flower Seeds
- Sonar Bobber, which shows the fish on your line before you catch it
- Raisins, which have a special use
- Sea Jelly, River Jelly, and Cave Jelly, a new item that you can fish
- 7 Trinkets, which grant powers related to combat
- Red, Purple, and Green fireworks
- Stardrop Tea, which makes an excellent gift for anyone
- 25 new hats
- 280 new furnitures
- New unique furniture catalogues, which contain themed furniture sets
- 41 new floor styles
- 24 new wallpaper styles
- Golden Animal Crackers
- Mannequins, which can be dressed
- Spouse Portraits which can be purchased after reaching 14 hearts
- Butterfly Powder, which allows you to remove pets…
- Blue Grass Starter
- Moss Soup
- Secret items
