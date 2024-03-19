Pre-order a big $200 Pikachu now, thank yourself later

It’s not the biggest Pikachu plush ever made, but it is big! At 26 inches, or just over two feet, The Pokémon Company’s new big Pikachu plush is available for pre-order on The Pokémon Center website. The $199.99 plush toy is expected to ship in September 2024, according to the product page.

“This jumbo-sized Pikachu is big enough to battle, but soft enough to hug,” according to The Pokémon Company. “You can show off your Pokémon pride with one of our largest Poké Plush ever. Embroidered details and soft fabric help bring Pikachu to life in a huge way!”

Pikachu is 26 3⁄ 4 inches tall and 24 1⁄ 2 inches wide. It doesn’t size up quite as large as the older, $249.99 Pikachu plush that was over three feet tall. To compare this new Pikachu to another massive Pokémon plush, it’s a little smaller than the life-sized Psyduck, and drastically smaller than the gigantic Wailord. It is, however, bigger than the line of sleeping Eevee evolutions (which are sold out, unfortunately) that clock in at 16 inches a piece. Pikachu’s Pokédex entry lists its height at just over a foot, so the new plush is still bigger than average. It’s the biggest Pokémon plushie you can buy from The Pokémon Center at the time of writing. So, if you’re looking for jumbo, this is it.

A cheaper option that’s nearly just as huggable is the 14-inch Pikachu Squishmallow that costs under $50 It’s smaller than the 20-inch version that I have, but not by much. But if cost is no limit, I’d rather have a 16-inch fat Pikachu plush — we love a round king.