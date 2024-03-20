 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stardew Valley 1.6’s goofiest patch notes and updates

Hats on cats, baby crit, and mayo

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
A screenshot from Stardew Valley, showing a person standing in a small ranch. Image: ConcernedApe/Chucklefish Games
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

Sure, there are plenty of useful things and there’s plenty of new content in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. But there are also a lot of goofy changes to the eight-year-old game that are both helpful and hilarious. Alongside the new festivals, updated dialogue, and lots of secrets, Stardew Valley also now lets us put hats on cats and drink mayonnaise. What else could you want?

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes are pages and pages long, but we’ve dug through them to find the silliest updates that’ll definitely make you smile as you play, whether you’re starting a new save or diving back into your old farm. My personal favorites are related my in-game spouses: After marriage, spouses will be prevented from laying in bed all day for seven days — a “honeymoon” period — if they’re upset. Invisible spouses (a bug!) won’t ask to have children, either.

Here’s the list of our favorites.

“Spouses now have a seven-day “honeymoon” period after marriage which prevents them from laying in bed all day due to being upset”

Understandable! No one wants to be depressed after their wedding.

“Baby toss now has a chance to crit”

You can toss your baby once a day to up your friendship level — one heart per day. But the change for a crit likely means that you have a chance now to gain more hearts with a baby toss.

“Added a jingling sound when running with the cinderclown shoes on”

Again, another change that just makes sense. If you’re wearing clown shoes, they’ve got to jingle.

“You can now place hats on cats and dogs”

It’s unconscionable that this wasn’t in the game before. Give all cats and dogs hats!

“You can now drink mayonnaise and jelly, and eat pickles”

Look, I’m not sure who is trying to drink mayonnaise, but big ups for being able to eat pickles. The mayo change, apparently, is pretty good for the early game, thanks to the new Meadowlands farm type. Normal quality mayo gives 50 energy and 22 health, according to a player on Reddit. Get drinking!

“Fixed invisible spouses asking to have children”

Your ghost spouse won’t ask to have children.

“Fixed player stuck in swimsuit if they collapse from damage while wearing it”

I don’t know about you, but if I collapse while wearing my swimsuit, I want to immediately change.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

X-Men: The Animated Series was defined by its censors

And in Marvel’s sequel to the cartoon show, the X-Men fought back

By Susana Polo
/ new

Captain America and Black Panther square off in new look at Marvel’s WWII action game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

You can now make and share your own Lego islands and games in Fortnite

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Disney Lorcana announces Ursula’s Return set and a new cooperative game

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a new high for oldie representation in video games

By Oli Welsh
/ new