Stardew Valley 1.6’s goofiest patch notes and updates

Sure, there are plenty of useful things and there’s plenty of new content in Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update. But there are also a lot of goofy changes to the eight-year-old game that are both helpful and hilarious. Alongside the new festivals, updated dialogue, and lots of secrets, Stardew Valley also now lets us put hats on cats and drink mayonnaise. What else could you want?

The Stardew Valley 1.6 update patch notes are pages and pages long, but we’ve dug through them to find the silliest updates that’ll definitely make you smile as you play, whether you’re starting a new save or diving back into your old farm. My personal favorites are related my in-game spouses: After marriage, spouses will be prevented from laying in bed all day for seven days — a “honeymoon” period — if they’re upset. Invisible spouses (a bug!) won’t ask to have children, either.

Here’s the list of our favorites.

“Spouses now have a seven-day “honeymoon” period after marriage which prevents them from laying in bed all day due to being upset”

Understandable! No one wants to be depressed after their wedding.

“Baby toss now has a chance to crit”

You can toss your baby once a day to up your friendship level — one heart per day. But the change for a crit likely means that you have a chance now to gain more hearts with a baby toss.

“Added a jingling sound when running with the cinderclown shoes on”

Again, another change that just makes sense. If you’re wearing clown shoes, they’ve got to jingle.

“You can now place hats on cats and dogs”

It’s unconscionable that this wasn’t in the game before. Give all cats and dogs hats!

“You can now drink mayonnaise and jelly, and eat pickles”

Look, I’m not sure who is trying to drink mayonnaise, but big ups for being able to eat pickles. The mayo change, apparently, is pretty good for the early game, thanks to the new Meadowlands farm type. Normal quality mayo gives 50 energy and 22 health, according to a player on Reddit. Get drinking!

“Fixed invisible spouses asking to have children”

Your ghost spouse won’t ask to have children.

“Fixed player stuck in swimsuit if they collapse from damage while wearing it”

I don’t know about you, but if I collapse while wearing my swimsuit, I want to immediately change.