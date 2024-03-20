 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Stardew Valley smashes its Steam player records after 1.6 update release

More than twice as many Stardew Valley players are playing now than did in 2016

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new
A Stardew Valley farmer stands in front of the traveling merchant cart in the forest Image: ConcernedApe via Polygon
Nicole Carpenter is a senior reporter specializing in investigative features about labor issues in the game industry, as well as the business and culture of games.

It should be no surprise: Stardew Valley, despite being released in 2016, is still wildly popular. In fact, it’s more popular than ever. Following the Stardew Valley 1.6 update published yesterday, the farm-and-life simulator hit a peak Steam concurrent player count of 147,612 — that’s more than double the peak concurrent players at the game’s launch in 2016. Stardew Valley’s previous Steam record was just under 100,000 players after the 1.5 update launched in late 2020, according to SteamDB. Stardew Valley is the eighth most played game on Steam at the time of writing, just a few thousand players below Grand Theft Auto 5.

Crucially, this doesn’t include people that own the game through GOG, or the people who intend to play on Windows PC through Xbox Game Pass. (Stardew Valley players on console have to wait a bit longer for the update.) Though we don’t have exact numbers for all players, it’s clear that Stardew Valley is bigger than ever.

So what’s in the update that’s got everyone heading back to the game? The patch is actually bigger than expected, and the patch notes are very long. There are new festivals, a new farm type specific to animals, new quest lines, a bookseller, and hundreds of new items. That’s not the mention the doubled multiplayer spots, balance changes, bug fixes, and the secrets and Easter eggs that aren’t explicitly mentioned in the patch notes.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Bodies Bodies Bodies, a horror movie about how talking shit will kill your ass, is now on Netflix

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Where to find moss in Stardew Valley

By Julia Lee
/ new

X-Men: The Animated Series was defined by its censors

And in Marvel’s sequel to the cartoon show, the X-Men fought back

By Susana Polo
/ new

Captain America and Black Panther square off in new look at Marvel’s WWII action game

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

You can now make and share your own Lego islands in Fortnite

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Disney Lorcana announces Ursula’s Return set and a new cooperative game

By Charlie Hall
/ new