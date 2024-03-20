 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alien Romulus trailer brings the franchise back to straight horror, 45 years later

In space they can’t hear you scream but on Earth they can and I am YELLING

By Joshua Rivera
Joshua Rivera (he/him) is an entertainment and culture journalist specializing in film, TV, and video game criticism, the latest stop in a decade-plus career as a critic.

Alien is one of the timeless films, a movie just as lived-in and horrifying today as it was when it premiered in 1979. Ridley Scott’s seminal horror film has gone on to be many other things since becoming a full-blown franchise, from the landmark sci-fi action of the James Cameron-directed sequel to the slasher shlock of the rightfully maligned Alien vs. Predator: Requiem.

The franchise’s best moments, however, are steeped in pure paranoid horror, and the highly-anticipated Alien: Romulus looks like it wants to bring us right back there.

Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez’s take on Alien is set between Alien and Aliens, and said to follow “a group of young people on a distant world, who find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The moody new trailer looks like it’s starting from square one, making facehuggers — baby aliens! not even full grown! — the primary terror here, with only a brief flash of an actual Xenomorph.

In other words, Alvarez may have actually nailed it.

Alien: Romulus opens in theaters on Aug. 16.

