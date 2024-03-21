All the Halo TV show season 3 news we’ve heard so far

Halo’s second season has come to an end, but the Master Chief’s journey is only just beginning. After all, he’s only just set foot on the ringworld the series is named after. But after a tumultuous season of fighting the USNC, it’s hard to say if more Halo is really on the horizon or not.

Here’s everything we know about the future of Paramount Plus’ Halo TV show, and what’s been said about a potential third season.

[Ed. note: This story contains spoilers for Halo season 2.]

Is Halo season 3 happening?

We don’t know anything officially, but it sure seems likely now that Master Chief has finally actually arrived on a Halo. On top of that, the creative team behind the series seems optimistic that it will continue, and have been very clear that if they get the green light they have plenty of story left to tell.

In an interview with Collider, executive producer Kiki Wolfkill said the team wrote the series with the “long-term view in mind,” and that there’s already been planning for the story beyond season 2. Meanwhile, season 2’s new showrunner David Wiener told Collider that he approached season 2 trying to leave quite a few door open for the future as well.

“I hope we get the chance to make more,” Wiener said. “That’s totally the intention.”

When would Halo season 3 be released?

Given that we knew Halo season 2 was coming very early on and it still took almost two years, it’s probably going to be a little while before we get a possible season 3. That being said, season 2 took on a whole new showrunner, so if Wiener sticks around for another season it’s possible it could get made a little quicker. Even still, it’s likely a potential season 3 wouldn’t be ready to hit Paramount Plus until sometime around 2026.

Who would return for Halo season 3?

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief seems like a given, along with Jen Taylor as Cortana. The show also seems pretty resolute in sticking with Makee’s story line, so Charlie Murphy is likely to return as well. As for the rest of the cast, the series seems to be pretty focused on the action happening on Halo — finally — so it’s hard to say who else might join in. And with a few members of the rest of the staff surviving as well, like Bokeem Woodbine’s Soren and Yerin Ha’s Kwan, we’re still likely to have a few non-Chief stories to pay attention to as well.

What would Halo season 3 be about?

The ending of Halo season 2 suggests season 3 would finally be about Halo, which would be pretty exciting. The show has basically set up a slightly altered version of the first game’s premise, including the Flood, so it’s we could expect something similar to the story in Combat Evolved, where Master Chief explores the ring, learns its true purpose, and then has to escape.

If I want the real weirdo Halo lore, where should I go in the meantime?

Telling people to read Halo novels is a little bit like telling them to read into the later books of the Dune series, and I’m already on the record for that one, so you can bet I have Halo recommendations too. Greg Bear’s Forerunner saga is a trilogy of books set about 100,000 years before the humans and the Covenant meet, and it’s some of the best and weirdest lore Halo has. We get to learn all about the Forerunners and the Flood, as well as bits and pieces of the history of ancient humanity, a spacefaring civilization that nearly wiped out the Forerunners long before Master Chief was even born.