Captain America and Black Panther square off in new look at Marvel’s WWII action game

Marvel’s World War II-era game that will see Captain America and Black Panther square off (and team up, natch) got a big reveal on Wednesday. Skydance New Media and Marvel Games revealed the game’s title, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and a 2025 release date in a new trailer for the narrative-driven action-adventure.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra’s trailer was revealed at Epic Games’ State of Unreal keynote, showing off the game’s visuals, which are powered by the latest iteration of Unreal Engine 5. The trailer also revealed more about the game’s setting and four playable characters: young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, the WWII-era Black Panther and T’Challa’s grandfather; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, a Wakandan spy.

Skydance New Media and Marvel also announced the game’s primary cast, which includes Khary Payton as Azzuri/Black Panther, Drew Moerlein as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Megalyn Echikunwoke as Nanali, and Marque Richardson as Gabriel Jones. Lyne Renée plays Julie, described as “a key ally in the French Resistance,” and Joel Johnstone portrays WWII-era Howard Stark.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will be the first game from Skydance New Media, which is led by Amy Hennig, the former creative director of the Uncharted series and Visceral Games’ unfinished Star Wars game, and Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak. The studio announced its Marvel project in 2021 as “a narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.” Skydance New Media is also developing an untitled Star Wars game.

Publisher Electronic Arts has a separate Black Panther game in development at new studio Cliffhanger Games.