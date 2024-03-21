4 things to know before you see Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The Ghostbusters are back in theaters with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The new movie, a sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, moves the action from small-town Oklahoma back to the original Ghostbusters’ old stomping ground, New York City. That means the iconic firehouse headquarters is back, along with quite a few familiar faces, both corporeal and ghostly.

To help you keep track of everything you need to know before you head out to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, we answered a few questions you might have about the movie — and entirely without spoilers for Frozen Empire, though there are some for Afterlife.

Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have a post-credits scene?

Kind of. After the first stretch of credits is through, Frozen Empire has a brief mid-credits scene to throw in one extra gag. The scene certainly isn’t critical to the plot, and it isn’t really a sequel tease, but if you’d like to stay in the Ghostbusters world for an extra minute or so, it’s there for you. There is no additional post-credits footage.

Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire getting a sequel?

A third movie in this Ghostbusters arc hasn’t been greenlit yet, and the filmmakers aren’t saying much about it, though director Gil Kenan told Polygon he’d be excited to keep the franchise in New York for further installments. He’s previously said he has “lots of ideas” for more installments in the franchise. The question is just whether Frozen Empire makes money. Ghostbusters: Afterlife made a solid but not exceptional profit, with a $200 million worldwide take on a $75 million budget. If this movie manages to meet or exceed that, we’ll probably get at least one more ghost-hunting adventure with the Spengler family.

Are Bill Murray and the rest of the original Ghostbusters in this movie?

Fear not, fans of the original 1980s Ghostbuster movies: Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and even Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts) are back for this movie, and they all play pretty significant roles. They’re also joined by the main cast of the previous movie, including Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim, as well as a few series newcomers like Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, and James Acaster. On top of all those actors, there are even a few cameos longtime fans are sure to spot throughout Frozen Empire.

Does Frozen Empire bring back Harold Ramis for another ghost cameo?

Thankfully, no. While original Ghostbuster Egon Spengler looms large over this movie and its characters, and his loss is still deeply felt, Frozen Empire doesn’t include any creepy attempt to bring Harold Ramis back with visual-effects trickery this time around. Ramis died in 2014, and Afterlife included both a digital cameo for his character, Egon, and a previously excised short 1980s clip featuring the character. He’s entirely absent from Frozen Empire, and the movie is better for it.