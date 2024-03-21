House of the Dragon is forcing you to pick a side with dueling season 2 trailers

House of the Dragon promised all-out war between its two Targaryen factions, and so far, promo for season 2 is delivering — literally — with trailers for the dueling branches of the family going head to head.

Both start with a rallying cry for their one true ruler and their steadfast belief in their legitimate claim to the throne: Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) on the Black side and Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Green side. But the narratives divest from there.

Although both trailers show the opposing house, HBO was clever to vary the glimpses of the Targaryens going about their business. It may all be the typical quick cuts and furrowed brows of any traditional teaser, but we’re technically getting more of a look into where these unhappy people find themselves (even if it’s hard to tell what notable book events might get featured; we still don’t even know for sure who Daemon was singing to at the end of season 1).

But here’s what we know: Rhaenyra and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) each still feel personally wounded by the other. Corlys (Steve Toussaint) warns that the Hightowers are marching, while Otto (Rhys Ifans) maintains his grandson’s right to be king. Daemon (Matt Smith) threatens to burn a house down for not bending the knee to Rhaenyra, while Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) looks forward to fighting his uncle because he’s a little freak who lives for the drama. One thing that becomes clear watching these trailers: Gone are the time jumps of season 1. We will be feeling the agony of this Dance of Dragons in real-time (or near it; it’s still TV).

As of the time of this writing, Team Black is in the lead in this Targaryen Civil War, with more than 100,000 more views on YouTube. That doesn’t mean a ton to a Westerosian highborn, but it means that come June, there might be more people rooting for Rhaenyra and her dragon than Aegon and his.