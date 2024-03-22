The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been all over the place in the past two years. In 2022, Meta raised the cost of this VR headset from $299.99 to a shocking $399.99 due to component shortages. Then the price sank to $249.99 in late 2023, just after the company’s $499.99 Quest 3 came out. Now, it’s sitting cozy at $199.99 at multiple retailers, with most of them offering some sort of freebie with your purchase that’d otherwise cost you an extra $50 or so. I don’t foresee the cost sinking below this and, frankly, it doesn’t need to; the Quest 2 is a phenomenal value at this price.

The best Quest 2 deals

Meta Quest 2 with free $50 Meta Quest gift card $200

$300

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. At Walmart, the 128 GB (base model) Quest 2 wireless headset is $199.99, and you’ll get a $50 Meta Quest store gift card with your purchase. With that, you can buy games or apps on the headset’s app store. There are dozens I’d recommend, from Tetris Effect and Virtual Desktop to Resident Evil 4. $200 at Walmart

Meta Quest 2 with free Logitech Chorus headphones $200

$300

34% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Best Buy is offering the 128 GB Quest 2 for $199.99, and it comes with the Logitech Chorus over-ear headphone attachment for free (a $99.99 value). The Chorus’ headphones uniquely hover over your ears in a similar way to those on Valve’s Index headset. The headphones will be automatically added to cart. $200 at Best Buy

Meta Quest 2 (128 GB) $200

$250

21% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Amazon is also offering the headset for $199.99, but it doesn’t have an exciting bundle. $200 at Amazon

Normally, the cost of the Quest 2’s accessories don’t go down just because the headset does. But most official accessories associated with the Quest 2 are over half off at multiple retailers. As for which you actually need, I recommend the two below to most people who buy a Quest 2.

The best Quest 2 accessory deals

Meta Quest 2 - Elite Strap $25

$50

51% off Prices taken at time of publishing. The standard strap included with the Quest 2 is fine, until the headset begins to wobble on your head during intense gameplay. Upgrading it at some point is something I think most owners will (and should) do, and thankfully, getting the Elite Strap upgrade is incredibly easy to justify as a day-one purchase at $24.99 (normally $50). The Elite Strap can be tightened around your head for a more comfortable fit. $25 at Amazon

$25 at Best Buy

$25 at Walmart