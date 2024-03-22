 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Meta Quest 2 at $199.99 is a steal

It’s worth it alone to experience Superhot in VR

By Cameron Faulkner

A photo showing a person wearing the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset in a dark room. Photo: Owen Grove/The Verge
The price of the Meta Quest 2 has been all over the place in the past two years. In 2022, Meta raised the cost of this VR headset from $299.99 to a shocking $399.99 due to component shortages. Then the price sank to $249.99 in late 2023, just after the company’s $499.99 Quest 3 came out. Now, it’s sitting cozy at $199.99 at multiple retailers, with most of them offering some sort of freebie with your purchase that’d otherwise cost you an extra $50 or so. I don’t foresee the cost sinking below this and, frankly, it doesn’t need to; the Quest 2 is a phenomenal value at this price.

The best Quest 2 deals

An image showing the Meta Quest 2 headset sitting next to a graphic of a Meta Quest Store gift card with $50 written on it.

Meta Quest 2 with free $50 Meta Quest gift card

  • $200
  • $300
  • 34% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

At Walmart, the 128 GB (base model) Quest 2 wireless headset is $199.99, and you’ll get a $50 Meta Quest store gift card with your purchase. With that, you can buy games or apps on the headset’s app store. There are dozens I’d recommend, from Tetris Effect and Virtual Desktop to Resident Evil 4.

Meta Quest 2 with free Logitech Chorus headphones

  • $200
  • $300
  • 34% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

Best Buy is offering the 128 GB Quest 2 for $199.99, and it comes with the Logitech Chorus over-ear headphone attachment for free (a $99.99 value). The Chorus’ headphones uniquely hover over your ears in a similar way to those on Valve’s Index headset. The headphones will be automatically added to cart.

Normally, the cost of the Quest 2’s accessories don’t go down just because the headset does. But most official accessories associated with the Quest 2 are over half off at multiple retailers. As for which you actually need, I recommend the two below to most people who buy a Quest 2.

The best Quest 2 accessory deals

A photo showing a model adjusting the Elite Strap on the Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset. The headset is equipped on their head, and the user is turning a dial to tighten its fit.

Meta Quest 2 - Elite Strap

  • $25
  • $50
  • 51% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The standard strap included with the Quest 2 is fine, until the headset begins to wobble on your head during intense gameplay. Upgrading it at some point is something I think most owners will (and should) do, and thankfully, getting the Elite Strap upgrade is incredibly easy to justify as a day-one purchase at $24.99 (normally $50). The Elite Strap can be tightened around your head for a more comfortable fit.

This image shows the Meta Quest 2 hard zip-up case sitting upright in its packaging. The outside layer of the case is a wool-like fabric.

Meta Quest 2 - Hard case

  • $20
  • $45
  • 56% off

Prices taken at time of publishing.

While not as high up on my list of must-have Quest 2 accessories as the Elite Strap, the zip-up case is really nice to have, and could save your headset from meeting its demise during a tumble off the table. This hard case can store the headset, two controllers, and small accessories. Paying $50 for it at the Quest 2’s launch was a tough pill to swallow, but it’s just $19.99 now at multiple retailers.

