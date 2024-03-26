 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed laughs it up in Taskmaster series 17 sneak peek

What sounds like Greg Davies... if you mumble it?

By Pete Volk
Pete Volk (he/they) is Polygon's Senior Curation Editor, with a particular love for action and martial arts movies.

It’s a wonderful time of year: A new series of Taskmaster is around the corner. The 17th edition of the hilarious British panel show drops its first episode on YouTube and Taskmaster SuperMax Plus Friday. And we have our first glimpse at the hijinks of the upcoming season, with this exclusive clip.

In the clip above, we see a sneak peek of one of the series’ prize tasks. The contestants are asked to bring in the best thing that sounds like “Greg Davies” when mumbled. Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed is the contestant featured in the clip, exchanging some banter with the Taskmaster before trying to pass off “eggs benedict” as a “Greg Davies” sound alike. Davies is… not convinced, as the rest of the contestants break out in laughter.

I’m trying to decide what I would have brought in this scenario — Mohammed’s on the right track with eggs, but missed the mark on Davies. Egg gravy? Egg babies, with lil’ baby faces drawn on them? We’ll have to see what the other contestants brought to fully judge.

Those fellow contestants are Joanne McNally (My Therapist Ghosted Me), John Robins (BBC Radio 5 Live), Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal), and Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9). Davies and creator Alex Horne reprise their roles as Taskmaster and the Taskmaster’s assistant, respectively.

The first episode of Taskmaster series 17 will be live on YouTube and Taskmaster SuperMax Friday March 29, with new episodes dropping each Friday after.

