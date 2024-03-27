 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

We’re giving away 150 tickets to Polygon’s screening of Hundreds of Beavers

You can win a free ticket to see the new cult comedy at The Frida in Santa Ana on April 7

By Chris Plante
A woodsman is surrounded by dozens of beavers in Hundreds of Beavers Image: SRH
Want to see one of the best comedies of 2024? We’re giving our readers a chance to see the future-cult favorite Hundreds of Beavers! The film already made our list of the best movies of 2024.

Polygon will present Hundreds of Beavers at the Frida Cinema in Santa Ana, CA on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. PST. Tickets will be given to the first 150 people to complete the Google Form below. To enter, you must be at least 18 years of age or older and live within 120 miles of Santa Ana so that you can attend in person at The Frida Cinema.

There are no plus-ones, but if you want to bring a guest please have them complete the form.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • Complete this form!
  • If you are one of the first 150 to contact us, you will receive an email within 1-2 days confirming your RSVP for the screening. Due to the volume of entries, we will only notify entrants who receive an RSVP.

Here are the full rules.

