The Spider Within, a new Spider-verse short, finds Miles Morales struggling with great responsibilities

Let this tide you over until Beyond the Spider-Verse

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Toussaint Egan is a curation editor, out to highlight the best movies, TV, anime, comics, and games. He has been writing professionally for over a decade.

There’s still no word as to when we can expect Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the indefinitely delayed follow-up to 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. There’s still good news for Spidey fans, though: A new short film set in the Spider-Verse starring Miles Morales hit the web on Wednesday.

Set between the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story sees Miles struggling with the combined expectations and responsibilities of being a high school student and an arachnid-themed superhero. Long story short: The pressure’s getting to him, so much so that he’s being haunted by a shadowy doppelganger of himself. Wracked with anxiety, Miles will have to find a way to overcome this new challenge.

Created through Sony’s LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers) program, the short originally premiered at last year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Produced in partnership with the Kevin Love Fund, The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story was directed by Jarelle Dampier (Invincible) and written by Khaila Amazan (Curses!).

