Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie is a crime thriller that looks nothing like Poor Things

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most exciting duos. The pair has already teamed up on two excellent movies, with Poor Things and The Favourite, and now it’s completing its collaborative trio with Kinds of Kindness. The movie’s first trailer was released on Wednesday, and it already looks like a fascinating change of pace from the duo’s previous work.

Kinds of Kindness’ first trailer doesn’t clear up much about its plot. It’s bookended by Emma Stone’s character peeling out in a purple Challenger, with some pretty vague narration. In between, we get brief glimpses of the rest of the cast, including Jesse Plemons (Game Night), Willem Dafoe (Poor Things), Margaret Qualley (Sanctuary), Hong Chau (Watchmen), Joe Alwyn (The Favourite), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental), and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria). Each of these scenes is short, gorgeous looking, and very cryptic. But it’s hard not to be excited by this bizarre crime thriller/comedy.

The trailer’s YouTube description is slightly more informative about the plot:

Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Kinds of Kindness is set for release in theaters on June 21.