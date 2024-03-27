 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

PlayStation Plus’ April free games include a chance to finally play Immortals of Aveum

The magical shooter is joined by Minecraft Legends

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
A battle mage readies a glowing blue energy attack at a foe seen in the distance in Immortals of Aveum Image: Ascendant Studios/Electronic Arts
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

PlayStation Plus subscribers’ free Essential games for the month of April are Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday. Players can download the trio of games beginning Tuesday, April 2.

Immortals of Aveum is Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts’ single-player first-person shooter that gives players control of Jak, a battlemage who fights to save the world of Aveum using spell-based combat. Think of it like a fantasy version of Call of Duty. Immortals of Aveum will be available through PlayStation Plus Essential for PS5.

Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy spinoff of the Minecraft franchise in which players defend the Overworld against piglin hordes. It features online play for up to eight players, and will be available for PS4 and PS5.

Skul: The Hero Slayer is a 2D roguelike platformer that gives players control of the skeleton Skul, who has an interchangeable head that grants him special powers in his fight to free his demonic brethren from their captors. It’ll be available for PS4.

April 2024’s PS Plus Essential games will be available to download through May 6.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get an addition bonus in April — if they’re Overwatch 2 players, that is. An Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle available to subscribers will grant the following skins and unlocks:

  • Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin
  • Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin
  • Runner Sojourn Epic Skin
  • Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin
  • Construction Ramattra Epic Skin
  • Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin
  • Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin
  • Amethyst Illari Epic Skin
  • Rugby Mauga Epic Skin
  • 5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

Subscribers can still pick up March’s PlayStation Plus Essential gamesEA Sports F1 23, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sifu, and Hello Neighbor 2 — through April 1.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier available in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s subscription service. It offers online multiplayer access, a monthly assortment of free PS4 and PS5 games, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $79.99 annually, $24.99 for a three-month subscription, or $9.99 monthly — a price that went up last August.

The next level of puzzles.

Take a break from your day by playing a puzzle or two! We’ve got SpellTower, Typeshift, crosswords, and more.

Loading comments...

The Latest

‘A Veil of Gossamer Clouds’ quest walkthrough in Dragon’s Dogma 2

By Ford James
/ new

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director says kids need a visceral relationship with horror

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sega of America workers ratify union contract, protecting 150 employees

By Michael McWhertor and Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Overwatch 2’s new hero Venture is playable for free this weekend

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘World of Wonders: Taken Over’ event guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

Pokémon Go leader counters for Sierra, Arlo, and Cliff in March 2024

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds