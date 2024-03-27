PlayStation Plus subscribers’ free Essential games for the month of April are Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Wednesday. Players can download the trio of games beginning Tuesday, April 2.

Immortals of Aveum is Ascendant Studios and Electronic Arts’ single-player first-person shooter that gives players control of Jak, a battlemage who fights to save the world of Aveum using spell-based combat. Think of it like a fantasy version of Call of Duty. Immortals of Aveum will be available through PlayStation Plus Essential for PS5.

Minecraft Legends is an action-strategy spinoff of the Minecraft franchise in which players defend the Overworld against piglin hordes. It features online play for up to eight players, and will be available for PS4 and PS5.

Skul: The Hero Slayer is a 2D roguelike platformer that gives players control of the skeleton Skul, who has an interchangeable head that grants him special powers in his fight to free his demonic brethren from their captors. It’ll be available for PS4.

April 2024’s PS Plus Essential games will be available to download through May 6.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will get an addition bonus in April — if they’re Overwatch 2 players, that is. An Overwatch 2 Mega Bundle available to subscribers will grant the following skins and unlocks:

Beekeeper Sigma Legendary Skin

Art Deco Symmetra Legendary Skin

Runner Sojourn Epic Skin

Punker Queen Junker Queen Epic Skin

Construction Ramattra Epic Skin

Matsuri Kiriko Epic Skin

Cassia Lifeweaver Epic Skin

Amethyst Illari Epic Skin

Rugby Mauga Epic Skin

5x Battle Pass Tier Skips

Subscribers can still pick up March’s PlayStation Plus Essential games — EA Sports F1 23, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Sifu, and Hello Neighbor 2 — through April 1.

PlayStation Plus Essential is the lowest tier available in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s subscription service. It offers online multiplayer access, a monthly assortment of free PS4 and PS5 games, cloud storage, and discounts on PlayStation Store purchases. PlayStation Plus Essential costs $79.99 annually, $24.99 for a three-month subscription, or $9.99 monthly — a price that went up last August.