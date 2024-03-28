Red vs. Blue’s finale movie is still coming out, despite Rooster Teeth closing

Rooster Teeth may have been shuttered by Warner Bros. a few weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean that Red vs. Blue is going away. The Halo-based machinima web series that started 21 years ago is still getting its previously announced final season, despite its production company being shuttered. The trailer for the last season debuted on Thursday, revealing a release date of May 7.

The trailer brings back the series’ iconic characters for one final mission and a few last jokes — along with plenty of callbacks to the earlier seasons, it seems. The trailer’s YouTube description also comes with a slightly more revealing plot description:

When the universe’s greatest villain returns in a terrifying new form, old adversaries, the Reds and Blues of Blood Gulch, will have to set aside their differences to save the galaxy one last time.

Red vs. Blue: Restoration brings series co-creator Burnie Burns, who stepped away from the show four years ago, back as a writer; alongside director Matt Hullum. The series’ main cast will also return, including Geoff Ramsey, Gus Sorola, Joel Heyman, and more.

Restoration will be available to buy on digital platforms when it’s released on May 7, but it will not be available on Max.