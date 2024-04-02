 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

There’s a little something for everyone in Xbox Game Pass’ April lineup

Eight games in total, including Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Superhot: Mind Control Delete

By Nicole Carpenter
Shadow of the Tomb Raider screenshot, showing Lara Croft in front of a scene of destruction, holding onto a pillar Image: Square Enix / Eidos Montreal
Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Eidos-Montréal’s 2018 sequel to Rise of the Tomb Raider, headlines Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass lineup in April. It’s backed by a solid, well-rounded lineup including the likes of Botany Manor, Lil Gator Game, Superhot: Mind Control Delete, Lego 2K Drive, and EA Sports PGA Tour. There’s a little something for everyone!

Tomb Raider classics Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider 2, and Tomb Raider 3 were remastered in February as Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, and a new entry in the franchise started development in 2022 — no word on a release timeline there. If you’ve got the itch to play more Tomb Raider after playing the remastered originals, Rise of the Tomb Raider is a perfect option for your next adventure. But if you’re not up for Tomb Raider, there’s plenty more. Want something cute? Try Lil Gator Game. A unique shooter? That’s Superhot: Mind Control Delete.

Let’s go over everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in April, including where to play the games.

  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete — April 2 (Cloud, console, and Windows PC)
  • Lego 2K Drive — April 3 (Cloud and console)
  • Lil Gator Game — April 4 (Cloud, console, and Windows PC)
  • EA Sports PGA Tour — April 4 (Cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X)
  • Kona — April 9 (Cloud and console)
  • Botany Manor — April 9 (Cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider — April 11 (Cloud, console, and Windows PC)
  • Harold Halibut — April 16 (Cloud, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X)

With these eight games arriving, six others are leaving on April 15.

  • Amnesia Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Phantom Abyss
  • Research and Destroy
  • Soma

Xbox Game Pass costs $10.99 a month, while PC Game Pass costs $9.99 a month. PC Game Pass includes EA Play access, which offers another 70 games on PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, at $16.99 per month, gives subscribers access to everything — the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass libraries, EA Play on both console and PC — as well as access to online multiplayer. Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly called Xbox Live Gold) costs $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.

