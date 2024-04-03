Crunchyroll is finally getting profiles so your family can stop messing up your One Piece rewatch

Crunchyroll has long been a messy streaming service to share. Since there was no way to make multiple profiles, having multiple users on the same account meant constant shuffling of the Now Watching tab and resetting of the episode order, and it just generally confused the others who also use the account. But all of that should be changing when the platform adds viewing profiles later this month.

The anime streaming service announced the new update to its platform on Wednesday, confirming that Crunchyroll Premium subscribers will now be able to create multiple profiles. The feature will allow users to make up to five profiles to share with members of their household, as well as grant certain accounts parental controls. This also opens up more personalized recommendations for each user, since accounts won’t be such a jumble of shows anymore.

“Finally. We have been listening to viewer requests and our team has been hard at work to roll out the functionality for multiple profiles on Crunchyroll,” said Crunchyroll’s chief product officer, Kaliel Roberts, in a press release. “Once multiple profiles are live later this month, fans can truly curate a Crunchyroll experience that feels specific to their tastes.”

Users can choose profile pictures from more than 30 different anime series, with more being added by Crunchyroll as new shows come out. Multiple profiles from a single account can also stream at the same time.

Along with this new streaming feature, Crunchyroll also revealed a few new additions to its catalog on Wednesday: