A new Matrix movie is coming from the director of Cabin in the Woods

Lana Wachowki will executive produce, but it will be the first film in the franchise without one (or both) of the sisters directing

By Austen Goslin
Neo holding his hands up with Trinity behind him in The Matrix Resurrections
Neo blocking bullets in The Matrix: Resurrections
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
It’s time to re-enter the Matrix, only this time with a new director. The Matrix is coming back for a fifth entry, directed and written by Drew Goddard, Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday.

Goddard has previously directed Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale. He has even more experience as a writer, with credits like Cloverfield, The Martian, and Netflix’s Daredevil.

In a statement about the movie’s announcement, Warner Bros. president of production Jesse Ehrman said, “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters. The entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be making this new ‘Matrix’ film, adding his vision to the cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio.”

While this will be the first Matrix movie without a Wachowski at the helm, they won’t be completely uninvolved. Lana Wachowski, who directed The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, will be back as an executive producer on Matrix 5. Lilly Wachowski, who was not involved in the making of the most recent Matrix movie, similarly does not have a role in the upcoming film.

There’s no release date for Goddard’s Matrix movie yet.

