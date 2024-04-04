Fallout 76 will be free when the Fallout TV show debuts through Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers will be swimming in Fallout-related content in April. Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout 76 will be available for free as part of that subscription on the same day that the new live-action Fallout TV series debuts. Starting April 11, Prime subscribers will be able to download Fallout 76 on Xbox consoles and Windows PC as part of Prime Gaming.

Fallout 76 joins two others currently available through Prime Gaming: Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel are both available on PC as part of the subscription.

First released in 2018, Fallout 76 is an open-world multiplayer role-playing game set 25 years after the Great War that led to a nuclear apocalypse that irradiated much of America. Players take on the role of a Vault Dweller as they explore post-apocalyptic Appalachia and fight for survival. Fallout 76 currently goes for $39.99, and is separately available on PC and Xbox through Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription.

The latest expansion for Fallout 76, set in Atlantic City, was released in March.

Amazon’s upcoming Fallout TV series will tell its own story, one set more than 200 years after the bombs dropped. It will feature many of the same sights, rivalries, and the cheeky sense of humor of the Fallout games, but is wholly original and set in a mostly unexplored time period in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles.

The rest of April 2024’s Prime Gaming lineup consists of Chivalry 2, Faraway 2: Jungle Escape, Black Desert, Drawn: Trail of Shadows, Faraway 3: Arctic Escape, Demon’s Tilt, Rose Riddle: The Fairy Tale Detective Collector’s Edition, Dexter Stardust: Adventures in Outer Space, Living Legends: Fallen Sky, Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness, and Tiny Robots Recharged.