How to watch this week’s big indie games showcase

Teams behind Slay the Spire, Dead Cells, Terraria, and more unite for new digital event

By Michael McWhertor
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Indie gaming’s biggest names will livestream a digital showcase for “iii games” on Wednesday, promising new looks at more than 30 titles from studios and publishers behind hits like Darkest Dungeon, Spiritfarer, V Rising, and Risk of Rain 2.

The event is called the Triple-i Initiative and is said to feature major announcements from Mega Crit (Slay the Spire), Red Hook Studios (Darkest Dungeon), and Evil Empire (Dead Cells). Wednesday’s 45-minute showcase will stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam, and will also feature exclusive gameplay, reveals of playable demos, and sales, organizers say.

The Triple-i Initiative livestream will start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT/7 p.m. CEST on April 10.

Organizers say they’re taking a “no-nonsense” approach to the debut Triple-i Initiative showcase.

“The goal is to have a straight-to-the-point show packed with announcements as a collective of studios, to speak directly to players, the people who have been directly supporting us since day 1,” said Evil Empire chief operating officer Benjamin Laulan in a news release. “The show will run for about 45 minutes, featuring news by the most successful and creative folks out there. No hosting segments, no advertisements, no sponsorships, no extra fluff, just games.”

