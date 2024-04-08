Countless board games, books, and movies are buy 2, get 1 free at Target and Amazon

Both Amazon and Target are hosting competing buy two, get one free sales right now. They include an impressive selection of board games, books, and movies. As for the rules, just add three eligible titles to your cart, and your least expensive cart item will be free. Just note that if you’re taking advantage of this sale at Target, you’ll need to enroll in their free Target Circle program before you check out.

There are many awesome items included in this sale, and if you’d like some assistance with figuring out which are the best deals, we’ve built some example buy two, get one free bundles of movies, books, and board games that we recommend. But of course, feel free to substitute items at your leisure.

Board game and tabletop deals at Amazon and Target

Both stores have a strong selection of board games during their respective buy two, get one free sales. If you’re really into board games, you can pick up Wingspan, Twilight Imperium Fourth Edition, and Cascadia together for $191.46, saving you roughly $32 off their regular combined price.

At Target, you can score a deal on two excellent tabletop systems. The essentials kit for Battletech, along with the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit and the Player’s Handbook, are currently available for a combined price of $55.62 instead of their usual $71.58. Aside from Battletech Essentials, you can score these deals at Amazon, too.

Book deals at Amazon and Target

Unfortunately, the core rulebooks for Dungeons & Dragons aren’t eligible for Amazon’s buy two, get one free deal, but you can still find plenty of supplemental sourcebooks and adventures on sale. If you’re looking for some new material for your next campaign, you can pick up Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, Candlekeep Mysteries, and Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons for around $64 instead of their usual combined price of $85.

If you’re looking to bless your shelves with an impressive collection of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, you can currently pick up the illustrated versions of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit along with a pocket-sized box set of all four books for just $89.43 at Target instead of the usual combined price of $116.12.

Movie deals at Amazon and Target

At Target, you can build a bundle with the 4K Blu-ray Steelbook for the 1995 anime classic Ghost in the Shell, along with 4K Blu-ray versions of Everything, Everywhere, All at Once, and Barbie for just $47.72, saving you $15.59 off their usual combined price. The latter two movies are available in Amazon’s promo, but sadly, only the live-action version of Ghost in the Shell is looped in there.

At both Target and Amazon, you can get the Blu-ray Steelbooks for a pair of Studio Ghibli classics, The Wind Rises and My Neighbor Totoro along with a 4K Blu-ray copy of Oppenheimer for just $45.60 instead of their usual combined price of $60.77.