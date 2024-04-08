 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Avatar: The Last Airbender is heading to Fortnite tomorrow

I’m so sorry you have to see this side of Katara, Aang

By Ana Diaz
An image of Katara in the Avatar: The Last Airbender collab in Fortnite. She’s Waterbending in it. Image: Epic Games/X
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Then everything changed when the Fire Nation came to Fortnite. Yup, that’s right: Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Fortnite as part of the ongoing Chapter 5 Season 2 content. Three members of the series’ main gang — Katara, Toph, and Zuko — will be available for purchase as Outfits in the Fortnite item shop starting Tuesday.

Epic Games official announced the skins via X. The short teaser video showed Katara approaching Aang frozen in the iceberg, and then showed footage of Zuko firebending and Toph earthbending. The tweet didn’t mention an Aang skin would be coming to the shop, but leakers have speculated his skin will come as part of an Event Pass. Each outfit will cost 2,000 V-bucks each, a leaker said.

The announcement confirms leaks that circulated around late February. Prior to the formal announcement, developers teased the collaboration by adding a spot in the game where players could go and see Aang frozen in the iceberg. Epic Games also released Korra, from The Legend of Korra, as part of the mid-season Battle Pass release.

As always, the arrival feels a bit silly. While the animated version of Avatar: The Last Airbender contains its fair share of implied violence, it didn’t show darker moments as explicitly. One of Aang’s main struggles comes into play when he needs to find a way to resolve the war with the Fire Nation peacefully, but now his friends will be taking up arms in a shooting game. Sure, Fortnite is far from violent, but I do giggle at the thought of getting a headshot off a snipe while playing as Katara.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what other changes will come to game. As for me personally, I’m still hoping Sokka’s trusty boomerang will make some kind of appearance.

