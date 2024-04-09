Destiny 2: The Final Shape just got a massive update to its back-of-box features list: a new “subclass,” a new kind of Exotic, and a new enemy faction. Bungie revealed the additions in a livestream on Tuesday, which acted as a reintroduction to the upcoming expansion after it was delayed from February to June earlier this year.

The star of the trailer is the new Prismatic subclass, which allows players to combine all of the other game’s subclasses into one. Bungie calls this an “advanced” subclass, and it looks like it’ll offer an entirely new way to play. Prismatic Guardians even gain the ability to use a super-powered grenade that combines darkness and light together. Other subclasses will be getting grenades as well that combine elements: stasis and void for Warlocks; strand and arc for Titans; and solar and statis for Hunters.

Additionally, Bungie announced a new Exotic class item type, which is capable of combining multiple Exotic perks together. Even better, Guardians can get Exotic bonuses from other classes with these items, allowing for some truly wild combos — although the perks will be random.

The developers also finally announced a new enemy race, called the Dread — the first since the Scorn were introduced back in 2018, with the Forsaken expansion. These enemies resemble Tormentors, but come in all shapes and sizes. There are mid-level and flying enemies, called the Grim and the Husk, respectively, along with lieutenant enemies, Attendant and Weaver, that use Stasis and Strand.

This is the first time players have gotten a good look at The Final Shape since Bungie revealed the expansion last year. Back then, Bungie told players all they’d be getting was new abilities for their existing subclasses — like the massive Void ax for Titans. Those are still coming, but the ability to combine them with other subclass grenades and melees makes them far more exciting.

This gameplay showcase comes after three weeks of livestreams from Bungie, all of which were dedicated to the Into the Light free content update that also hit the game on Tuesday. This update is meant to keep players busy and engaged for the next eight weeks, and includes a new mode, the return of 12 beloved weapons, a map pack for PvP, and some of the best Exotic missions in the franchise coming back from the grave.

Bungie will surely reveal more information around Prism and other prominent features for The Final Shape before the expansion’s June 4 release date.