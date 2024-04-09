Destiny 2’s Into the Light update adds 12 all-timer weapons back to the game

Destiny 2’s new Into the Light update brings a load of new features to the game ahead of the upcoming Final Shape expansion. Here are the big things you need to know about Destiny 2’s latest patch and all the free new goodies Bungie has packed into this update.

For a complete list of patch notes for Destiny 2: Into the Light, continue scrolling past our summary.

Onslaught mode

Onslaught is the horde-like mode Destiny fans have been begging for for years. The new activity will send Guardians into the last city to set up turrets, trip wires, and other defenses to help defend their home from The Witness’ minions.

The game mode goes up to 50 rounds, and has multiple difficulty modes to really test Guardians.

The Brave Arsenal

As rewards for the Onslaught mode, Bungie has reprised 12 of the most famous and beloved weapons from Destiny and Destiny 2. These guns — called “The Brave Arsenal” — all have incredible perk combinations and promise to be very potent once The Final Shape rolls around.

Even better, Guardians can collect Limited Editions of these weapons between April 9 and June 3, the day before The Final Shape.

The Whisper and Zero Hour are back

Anyone who started Destiny 2 after Beyond Light in 2020 missed out on the series’ two best missions: The Whisper and Zero Hour. Back in the day, these secret missions were the original sources for Whisper of the Worm and Zero Hour, two fantastic Destiny 1 Exotics brought into the modern era.

With Into the Light, Bungie has reprised both missions and made their Exotic rewards craftable. The Whisper hits Destiny 2 alongside Into the Light on Tuesday, whereas Outbreak fans will need to wait until May 14 for Zero Hour.

New PvP maps

Into the Light sees the first major map pack for Destiny 2. This pack includes three new Crucible maps, each of which are supposed to be smaller and more intimate than some of the giant maps Bungie has added in recent years. The maps take place on Europa, Neomuna, and the light-ravaged pyramid.

Loot to help you catch up

Destiny 2: Into the Light is all about Bungie bringing players back to Destiny 2 ahead of The Final Shape. And what better way to bring players back than with a shower of high-level loot?

As part of Into the Light, Bungie is bringing back its Gift of the Thunder Gods pack, which is a free chest of loot that contains 1800 (near max) level armor and weapons to instantly bring lapsed and new players back into the fold.

Pantheon

Pantheon is an endgame PvE activity that challenges players to kill raid bosses in a gauntlet. Guardians will be able to group up and take on some of the game’s hardest challenges all in a row — and earn some cool, exclusive rewards while doing so.

Bungie devs promised to reveal more about this activity ahead of its April 30 release date.

Here is the complete list of patch notes from Bungie:

ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Updated the playlist tooltips to correctly display which matchmaking style is used for each mode.

Fixed an issue where the Special ammo crate location was incorrectly displayed in the announcement when picked up on Vostok.

Added the Hardware modifier to Crucible Labs for testing.

Added a sound effect for the “Special ammo incoming” announcement when a Special ammo crate is about to spawn.

Competitive

Removed Survival and Countdown Rush from the Competitive playlist and replaced with 3v3 Clash and Collision.

Collision

Updated the zone placements for Vostok and Dead Cliffs.

Updated several Special ammo crate placements on Altar of Flame, Anomaly, Endless Value, Eternity, and Multiplex.

Clash

Replaced the Special ammo meter system with Special ammo crates for 3v3 Clash.

Enabled a unified Competitive ruleset for Collision and Clash.

Game Length: 10 minutes.

Respawns: 7 seconds.

Revives: Enabled.

Special ammo spawns: 4 crates, 60 seconds, shared.

Heavy ammo spawns: Single crate, 120 seconds, not shared.

Expanded the Not Swap modifier to cover changing ammo types in either your Kinetic or Energy slot mid-life.

Reduced variation in Competitive rank adjustment on match completion.

Trials

Post-game weapon drops will now reward the weekly weapon.

For the first two weeks, Special ammo crate variants will be tested in Trials, alongside the Not Swap modifier.

RAIDS AND DUNGEONS

Crota’s End

Fixed an issue where all players could die and wipe at the same time that Crota is defeated, awarding loot but not awarding completion of the encounter.

Deep Stone Crypt

Fixed an issue where shooting the Atraks replication attached to a player would cause ammo to spawn.

Warlord’s Ruin

Fixed an issue in the jail puzzle where Glaive projectiles and Bow arrows could not hit targets consistently.

Fixed an issue in the Ogre encounter where the Warden Knight on the right side of the stage wouldn’t spawn totems consistently.

Improved respawn placement in the room with the giant Taken orb and flying debris hazards.

Vow of the Disciple

Adjusted some visual effects in the final encounter to mitigate some photosensitivity concerns.

FREE ROAM

Fixed an issue that could cause players to crash after The Arsenal Walker public event.

Fixed an issue where a loud volume spike could occur when exiting the Fynch vendor screen on Throne World.

UI/UX

GENERAL

Fixed an issue where players had to spam click to give commendations to other players that left their activity.

Fixed an issue where direct launching a quest from the Quest Details screen wouldn’t always launch players to the landing zone closest to the objective.

Fixed an issue where the Dawning emblem icon displayed no background.

Fixed an issue where the Legacy button on the Character Select screen was not working.

Fixed an issue where Iron Banner Legacy ornaments were missing a reward acquire sound.

Fixed an issue where the Stasis subclass category icons at the Exo Stranger/Elsie vendor were using Void iconography.

Fixed an issue where the icons for the Trials Auto Rifle, Strike Grenade Launcher, and dungeon Pulse Rifle Relentless were facing the incorrect way.

Fixed an issue where the icon for the Warlock Guardian Games class item was not accurately representing the armor art.

FIRETEAM FINDER

Reduced the size of the Fireteam Finder banner in the Roster screen.

Added an animation to a Listing when successfully submitting an application.

Improved notifications for applications and join requests to Roster contacts when the players don’t own the required game content.

Players will now be able to see all players that are included in an application to help make a more informed decision on applying or joining Listings.

Improved the way Listing Settings and Filters are stored for quicker Listing creation.

Fixed an issue where pressing Reset in the Join Settings Filter screen did not reset options.

Fixed an issue where a random Select button appeared in the Fireteam Finder application screen.

Fixed an issue where spamming buttons could load an empty Activity screen.

Fixed an issue where the wrong selection screen appeared in Fireteam Finder when using the Activity Launch screen while already in a Fireteam.

Fixed an issue where the Accept Application pop up would shift when attempting to Accept Applications.

LOCALIZATION

Fixed issues with text overlaps and alignment for various languages in The Guardian Oath screen.

Fixed font issues for some languages in the Summon Fireteam button.

GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ARMOR

Extended the handling bonus granted by Lucky Pant’s Illegally Modded Holster buff by 2 seconds so that it lasts until the Out of Luck debuff is activated.

Fixed an issue where a visual bump would occur when Overload Artifact perks were triggered.

Fixed an issue where weapons that can change their element type were benefitting from multiple surge bonuses at once.

Fixed an issue where the intrinsic perk Warlord’s Sigil used an incorrect term for Freeze.

WEAPON ARCHETYPES

Auto Rifles

Precisions

Reduced base damage by 5%.

Hand Cannons

Precisions

Increased base damage by 6%.

Adaptives

Increased body shot damage by 1% and critical hit damage by 4%.

Improved the stats of Luna’s Howl and Midnight Coup.

Pulse Rifles

Rapid-Fires

Increased body shot damage by 3.5% and critical hit damage by 1%.

Lightweights

Increased body shot damage by 6% and critical hit damage by 3%.

Adaptives

Increased body shot damage by 5% and critical hit damage by 2%.

Aggressives

Improved the stats of Blast Furnace.

Scout Rifles

Rapid-Fires

Increased base damage by 2%.

Submachine Guns

Lightweights

Improved the stats of Recluse.

Bows

Lightweights

Increased base damage by 6%.

Le Monarque and Wish-Ender are not affected in this change.

Shotguns

Precisions

Corrected a rounding issue that was causing Precision Shotguns to require one extra pellet to kill max-resilience Guardians.

Breech Grenade Launchers

Increased direct impact damage by 40%.

This works out to be roughly a 15% overall damage buff, though total damage varies depending on the blast radius stat.

Reduced Disorienting Grenade radius for both damage and the disorientation effect by 15%.

Increased The Mountaintop’s PvE damage to make it competitive with other Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers.

Reverted a change from Season 12 that made The Mountaintop less accurate while airborne.

Heavy Grenade Launchers

Increased the stats of Edge Transit.

EXOTICS

Updated perk descriptions to include subclass verbs for the following weapons (these weapons already had this functionality, but it just wasn’t explained in the perk descriptions):

Sunshot, Polaris Lance, One Thousand Voices, and Leviathan’s Breath.

Whisper of the Worm

Increased total ammunition from 18 to 24 (before reserves mods).

One Thousand Voices

Increased total ammunition from 7 to 11 (before reserves mods).

Quicksilver Storm

Increased the shots needed to trigger rockets by 50%.

Reduced grenade area-of-effect damage vs. combatants by 37.5%.

The Last Word

Increased base damage by 6%.

Forerunner

Increased base damage by 6%.

PERKS

Reintroducing Dares of Eternity weapon perks that were previously removed. These can now roll on new drops or be added to shaped versions of the weapon.

Master of Arms

Reduced damage bonus from 20% to 15%.

Magnificent Howl

Precision final blows grant stacks, and reloading converts the stacks into Magnificent Howl rounds that deal greatly increased damage and have additional range. Getting a precision kill with a Magnificent Howl active converts an additional round.

Micro-Missile

Redesigned this perk to be a weapon intrinsic. It’s rebuilt to do less direct damage vs. players, but with dramatically more self-physics impulse.

Retuned its PvE damage to be competitive with other Breech-Loaded Grenade Launchers.

Increased its reload speed slightly.

Since this is now an intrinsic on The Mountaintop, Micro-Missile has been replaced with Rampage in the first trait slot on old versions of the weapon.

Permeability

Fixed an issue where this perk was causing the The Slammer Sword to get stuck on the Strand damage type.

Omolon

Fixed an issue where overflowing the magazine could break the Omolon origin perk.

Deconstruct

Deconstruct will no longer activate on Scorch, Threadling, Stasis Shatter, and Jolt damage.

Slice

Fixed an issue that could cause Slice to lose stacks when shooting an enemy with a weapon that has a rapid rate of fire.

Headstone

Fixed an issue where Headstone’s cooldown was using the wrong icon. Headstone now uses the standard cooldown icon instead of a Stasis buff icon.

CRUCIBLE ONLY CHANGES

Reduced flinch taken by all Primary weapons by 15%.

Sunshot

Increased precision damage by 11%.

Wish-Ender

Reduced base damage by 5%.

Forerunner

Removed the critical hit damage bonus that was supposed to be just for Primary ammo sidearms, and replaced that with the 6% global base damage bonus.

Corrected several weapons getting the wrong ammo amounts from either the Special ammo crates or meter systems, including Buried Bloodlines and some Fusion Rifles.

OTHER FIXES

Fixed an issue where reprised Dreaming City weapons could not obtain the Rare shader Burnished Dreams or the Legendary shader Blueshift Dreams.

Improved the chance a player will obtain the Burnished Dreams shader when dismantling a weapon with the shader.

Improved the likelihood of Blueshift Dreams appearing on Dreaming City weapons.

Fixed an issue where the Last Rite Scout Rifle had an incorrect appearance.

Fixed an issue where the Xenology quest incorrectly stated that having an Exotic cipher would prevent rewarding another, despite the player being eligible.

Fixed an issue where Word of Crota was using the incorrect stat group.

Fixed a photosensitivity issue with Outbreak Perfected.

Fixed an issue where Mountaintop and Jotuun’s hip-fire reticles were not centered.

Fixed an issue with Vengeful Whisper where an arrow was visible when holstered and stored on the players back.

Fixed an issue where the updated Dreaming City weapons were not appearing in Collections.

Fixed an issue where notifications specific to The Coil could appear in Riven’s Lair.

ABILITIES

Reduced the cost of Strand fragments at the Pouka Pond from 200 Strand Meditations to 100 Strand Meditations.

Fixed an issue where Overload or Antibarrier capabilities granted through artifact mods or subclass keywords could reduce ignition damage created by some weapons.

BOUNTIES AND PURSUITS

Fixed an issue where completing the 2023 Moments of Triumph title did not count towards the appropriate Guardian Rank objectives.

GENERAL