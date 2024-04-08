League of Legends is getting a Vampire Survivors-style mode this summer

A new Dev Update video from Riot Games shares some of the upcoming content for League of Legends. A team of developers shared an update on the game’s Arena mode, Lee Sin’s upcoming Art and Sustainably visual update, and a new “bullet heaven survivor PvE game mode for League of Legends during this year’s summer event.”

Vampire Survivors was such a huge hit that its inspired a whole host of spin-off titles from other franchises, like the recent Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. The genre, sometimes called an autoshooter, has a character moving around the map and dealing with endless swarms of oncoming enemies while periodically collecting upgrades and stat boosts.

The summer event has been a typical time for Riot to try out some new game modes of features, including the visual novel starring familiar League of Legends champions as Star Guardian magical girls, or the Ruination lore event in Runeterra’s main canon.

Riot will release more information on the changes to the Arena game mode in a dev blog next week, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to learn more about the new PvE game mode. Riot has dabbled with PvE game modes before, including ones linked to the Star Guardian and Odyssey alternate universes. It remains to be seen whether this game event will cover any of the existing lore in the League of Legends lore, but it seems we’re not tired of the Vampire Survivors formula quite yet.