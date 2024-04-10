All the Fallout season 2 news we’ve heard so far

Fallout, the new TV adaptation from Prime Video, ends with a bit of a bang. After a few episodes of exploring the Wasteland and the world of Fallout outside of the Fallout games, Fallout brings it all home with a lot of updates to the lore, and more than a couple cliffhangers.

It seems hard to believe that Fallout season 2 isn’t confirmed yet, but here’s everything we know about what a potential second season might bring, and where it might take our cast of characters.

[Ed. note: This post contains spoilers for the end of Fallout season 1.]

Is Fallout season 2 happening?

The first season of the show certainly ends with plenty of teases for a second season, but that doesn’t mean that a follow up is guaranteed. That being said, with Amazon Prime Video investing so much in the show already, there’s a good chance another season will be on the way.

Adding to the speculation is the fact that the series has apparently already been granted a tax credit for filming in California, and reports are that the series will be filming in Toronto scheduled in September.

That being said, Prime Video has yet to make any official announcement just yet and we won’t know anything until it does.

When will Fallout season 2 release?

If filming of the new season really does begin in September, it’s entirely possible that the new season could debut sometime late next year. But given how many locations were involved in season 1, and how detailed the production was, it’s much more likely that we could get another spring release in 2025.

What will Fallout season 2 be about?

Fallout’s plot is definitely set up for a solid continuation in season 2. Maximus (Aaron Moten) seems to be back in the good graces of The Brotherhood of Steel, even if his belief in their mission is tenuous at best now.

Meanwhile, Lucy (Ella Purnell) is off to “meet her makers” with the Ghoul (Walton Goggins), and Norm (Moisés Arias) is stuck in Vault 31 after his shocking discovery. But, of course, it’s Hank (Kyle Maclachlan) whose reveal was the most surprising as he heads to a very familiar Fallout location...

Will we see any locations from the games in the new season?

Almost certainly. Season 1 ends with a tease for New Vegas, as Hank heads to post-apocalyptic Sin City. We don’t know what exactly is there, or what he’s hoping to find, but it should provide for plenty of references to the game and maybe even the introduction of Caesar’s Legion.

Should I play Fallout while I wait for the next season?

The Fallout games are absolutely worth playing, especially Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas. Both games seem to have played a huge influence on the first season of the show, and with the tease of Vegas in the last episode, they’re sure to be even more important next time around.