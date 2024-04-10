Five Nights at Freddy 2 hitting the big screen next year

Five Nights at Freddy’s, the mostly reviled 2023 horror game adaptation that was also a colossal financial hit, is coming back to movie theaters. Universal Pictures announced a Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 during its CinemaCon 2024 presentation on Wednesday.

The presentation didn’t include any details on which cast members would be back for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 or Emma Tammi would return to direct. While details on the new Blumhouse movie were thin, Universal did announce that it would be done time for a fall release next year. The sequel announcement shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering the original movie made nearly $300 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

Universal’s presentation included quite a few other horror announcements for 2025, including Wolfman, directed by The Invisible Man’s Leigh Whannell in January. Perhaps even more importantly, Universal announced that its other horror breakout of 2023, M3GAN, would get a sequel in 2025 as well.