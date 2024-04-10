Dead Cells team’s new roguelike is ... Prince of Persia, actually

We thought we were done with the Prince of Persia franchise in 2024, but we were wrong. Evil Empire, one of the studios behind indie hit Dead Cells, is launching The Rogue Prince of Persia next month in Steam Early Access.

Evil Empire was created as a way to continue development on Dead Cells while Motion Twin, the original development team, moved on to other projects. The studio worked on that game for around five years and released two DLC packs — Return to Castlevania and The Queen and the Sea — before it was announced there would be no more updates to the game.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is Evil Empire’s first official game, but it takes a lot of inspiration from Dead Cells. That means you’re getting Metroidvania-inspired action-platforming gameplay with roguelike elements. The trailer that was released on Wednesday starts off with a dynamic cinematic showing the Prince running from enemies and getting fatally shot with arrows. Then it transitions into showcasing the game’s 2D platforming.

The Rogue Prince of Persia will be launching in Steam Early Access on May 14, so you’ll only have to wait around a month to see what it’s all about. There isn’t an expected final release window just yet.