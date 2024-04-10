Blizzard announces a remix for one of World of Warcraft’s best expansions

World of Warcraft’s current expansion, Dragonflight, is winding down. While we know what’s next — we’ll be heading into three expansions that are collectively called the Worldsoul Saga — the team at Blizzard has been having fun with some much more experimental and unique patches. This includes Plunderstorm, a pirate themed battle royale, and now a Remix of the Mists of Pandaria expansion.

Blizzard has re-released past expansions before; the game’s first few expansions have all been re-launched on the Classic servers. This Mists of Pandaria remix will be available on the current-day servers, with accelerated leveling. Players will have to make a new character to experience the Remix, but the loot system has been dramatically mixed up, with new and wild effects. There’s more loot, available from nearly every activity on Pandaria, and it has powerful effects like the ability to create a storm, transform into a orb of pure lightning, or conjure potent shields.

While players have to make all new characters, they’ll be able to keep all of the transmogrification items that they collect. Transmog allows players to write over their gear to get the visual appearance of past collections, and this form of dolly-dress-up is very popular among fans. While Pandaria progress won’t carry over into The War Within expansions, the cosmetics are a way to fondly remember those achievements. And if players don’t want loot, they’ll be able to convert it into Bronze, a new currency for toys, mounts, and cosmetics.

As someone who missed out on the original run of Mists of Pandaria but never found the time to commit to Classic, I’m very excited to take another spin through the beautiful lands of Pandaria and collect some fun toys along the way. There’s no launch date for the Remix yet, but we can expect it to arrive before the next expansion The War Within.