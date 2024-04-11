Overwatch 2 is making good guys bad, bad guys good in a new mirror universe mode

Blizzard is giving the heroes and villains of Overwatch new allegiances in season 10 of Overwatch 2, thanks to a new Mirrorwatch mode coming to the competitive hero shooter. That means heroic versions of baddies like Widowmaker, Doomfist, and Sombra, and villainous versions of good guys Reinhardt, Tracer, and Brigitte.

The inverted good and evil roles aren’t just simple skins, however. As shown in a launch trailer for new season 10 hero Venture, Mirrorwatch will also give the former heroes and villains reimagined abilities that match their alignments. The heroic version of Doomfist, for example, appears to have stolen Reinhardt’s big shield so he can protect his teammates, not just himself, from enemy fire. The evil Talon version of Mercy gets a twist too, letting her fire projectiles from her Caduceus Staff — an ability recently teased in Overwatch 2’s April Fools’ Day event.

Mercy is the recipient of this season’s mythic skin, a Talon-inspired style known as Vengeance Mercy. Other skins based on the good-is-evil, evil-is-good twist from Mirrorwatch will be available for characters like Ana, Baptiste, Sojourn, and Symmetra, either in the battle pass or from the in-game shop.

Thursday’s trailer for season 10 of Overwatch 2 also includes one more tease: Blizzard and Porsche’s collaboration skin for D.Va is coming to the game soon.

Overwatch 2 season 10, which will add Venture to the playable roster and bring big changes to the battle pass and availability of mythic skins, launches on April 16. The game’s Mirrorwatch mode will run from April 23 to May 16.

For now, you can check out a sneak peek at season 10’s skins in the gallery below.