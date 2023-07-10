Buy a Switch, get a $25 gift card from Target or Best Buy

Just in time for Prime Day, both Best Buy and Target are currently offering a solid deal for those who want to pick up a Nintendo Switch. Buying the standard Nintendo Switch for its usual $299.99 price at either retailer will get you a $25 gift card. If you happen to already pay for Best Buy’s $179.99 per year My Best Buy Total membership, you’ll get a $50 gift card with purchase instead.

It’s surprising (and a bit disappointing) that this promo doesn’t apply to the Nintendo Switch OLED or Switch Lite. However, it’s worth checking out if you, or someone you know, are one of the few gamers that don’t already own a Nintendo Switch.

Even with the arrival of more powerful handhelds like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, the Nintendo Switch is still the only console that offers games like Metroid Dread, New Pokémon Snap, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

This deal is just a small taste of some of the excellent discounts we can expect heading into Prime Day. Starting bright and early on July 11 and July 12, we’ll be providing coverage of all the best sales on games and accessories at Amazon and across the rest of the internet.