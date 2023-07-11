 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Backbone One is 30% off during Prime Day

This lightning deal is for the Android version, and it may not last long

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A person holding the Backbone One controller Image: Backbone
Cameron Faulkner (he/him) is Polygon’s commerce editor. He began writing about tech and gaming in 2013, and migrated from The Verge in 2023.

The best controller that you can use with your phone is the Backbone One, and it’s 30% off for Amazon Prime Day 2023. The Android version of the black Backbone One controller is $69.99 for the rest of the day. Have an iPhone? Well, who knows what tomorrow’s Prime Day deals might bring to the surface?

These temporary price reductions are great, since using one is better and easier than connecting your Xbox or PlayStation controller over Bluetooth. With the Backbone One, you pull it apart to stretch it around your phone, giving it a Nintendo Switch-like form factor once it’s plugged in. The controller offers a USB-C port for supplying power to your phone, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, in case you want to use wired headphones.

Several native Android games offer game controller support, not to mention it works great with cloud games streamed through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. One feature that Backbone has over the competition is being the only third-party controller that’s supported by Sony’s PS Remote Play app, which lets you play your PS5 games over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

Prime Day also has several other standout gaming accessory deals, including Joy-Con stick replacements, the LG 1440p gaming monitor, the Sony Inzone H9 headset, and even more of the best gaming headsets. Or if you’re looking for new things to play, there are plenty of free games and video game deals to take advantage of during Prime Day 2023.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

  1. Polygon
  2. Prime Day 2023
  3. Best deals
  4. Free games
  5. Best board game deals
  6. Best gaming deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2023: All the deals and tips in one place

View all 30 stories

Loading comments...

The Latest

The best gaming mouse deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Archive of Our Own comes back online after DDOS attacks

By Cass Marshall
/ new

The best Dungeons & Dragons and Critical Role deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Gorgeous Lord of the Rings books drawn by Tolkien himself on sale for Prime Day

By Austen Goslin
/ new

The best Magic: The Gathering deals of Amazon Prime Day 2023

By Charlie Hall
/ new

D&D deals provide everything you need to become a Dungeon Master for less than $50

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon