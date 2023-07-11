The Backbone One is 30% off during Prime Day

The best controller that you can use with your phone is the Backbone One, and it’s 30% off for Amazon Prime Day 2023. The Android version of the black Backbone One controller is $69.99 for the rest of the day. Have an iPhone? Well, who knows what tomorrow’s Prime Day deals might bring to the surface?

These temporary price reductions are great, since using one is better and easier than connecting your Xbox or PlayStation controller over Bluetooth. With the Backbone One, you pull it apart to stretch it around your phone, giving it a Nintendo Switch-like form factor once it’s plugged in. The controller offers a USB-C port for supplying power to your phone, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, in case you want to use wired headphones.

Several native Android games offer game controller support, not to mention it works great with cloud games streamed through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. One feature that Backbone has over the competition is being the only third-party controller that’s supported by Sony’s PS Remote Play app, which lets you play your PS5 games over Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

Prime Day also has several other standout gaming accessory deals, including Joy-Con stick replacements, the LG 1440p gaming monitor, the Sony Inzone H9 headset, and even more of the best gaming headsets. Or if you’re looking for new things to play, there are plenty of free games and video game deals to take advantage of during Prime Day 2023.

