Get 50% off your first two months of Max and Paramount Plus during Prime Day

During Amazon Prime Day, you can save 50% on your first two months of Max or Paramount Plus if you have an Amazon Prime subscription, reducing the monthly fee for Max to $7.99 (was $15.99), and Paramount Plus to $5.99 (was $11.99).

The only catch is you need to add them as channels in Prime Video, but this isn’t a bad deal if you haven’t had the opportunity to check out shows like The Last of Us and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, or see movies like Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Several other channels available through Prime Video are getting the same treatment, allowing you to save on your first two months of AMC Plus, Starz, Britbox, and more. For a full list of the discounted streaming services available, make sure to check out our roundup of the best DVD, Blu-ray, and streaming deals of Prime Day.

