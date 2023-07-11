The Lord of Rings trilogy on 4K Blu-ray is less than half price for Prime Day

One does not simply watch Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy of movies. One decides carefully which cut to watch, one uses the biggest screen one has, one gets snacks in, and one uses the highest quality source one can, the better to lap up every detail of these movies that still look sweepingly gorgeous, 20 years on.

One could therefore do a lot worse than snapping up The Lord of the Rings Trilogy on 4K Blu-ray for $39.99 this Amazon Prime Day, a huge $50 reduction from its original $89.99 price tag.

If you’re equipped for 4K Blu-ray playback — and if you own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, you are — this latest edition of the Lord of the Rings Trilogy box set is a must-buy. You get far better fidelity than on any streaming platform, and a choice of the original theatrical versions or the extended cuts — all 12 hours of them — to watch, plus extras, spread over no less than nine discs.

The movies won’t need introduction for any Polygon reader, but if you want something to read while you wait for your boxset to arrive, we have a treasure trove of Lord of the Rings content, including this unforgettable collection of promo photos for the release of the first movie in 2001, this piece about Arwen’s lipstick, this dissection of the hugely influential Gollum performance, this disquisition on hot hobbits, and so, so much more.

Prime Day 2023 is also offering a ton of other great DVD and Blu-ray deals, along with discounts on streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount Plus.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.