LG’s slick 1440p gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day

Amazon is knocking $100 off the price of this excellent gaming monitor

By Alice Newcome-Beill
If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

A stock photo of the 27-inch LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor Image: LG
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup during Amazon Prime Day, the LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is available for just $199.99, knocking $100 off the usual price. Finding a 27-inch monitor for less than $200 is relatively easy, but it’s rare to find one with specs this good.

The QHD LG UltraGear flat panel monitor features a 1440p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility, in addition to Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to help cut down on-screen tearing. To top it all off, the monitor also features a 1MS response time to ensure you land every shot. The monitor includes a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, but just note that you’ll need to use the singular DisplayPort input to get achieve a 144Hz refresh rate.

The included stand for the UltraGear is height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable, and you can rotate the monitor 90 degrees for vertical orientation if needed. The stand is also removable if you’d prefer to use your own 100x100 VESA mounting solution.

