LG’s slick 1440p gaming monitor is at its lowest price ever during Prime Day

If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup during Amazon Prime Day, the LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is available for just $199.99, knocking $100 off the usual price. Finding a 27-inch monitor for less than $200 is relatively easy, but it’s rare to find one with specs this good.

The QHD LG UltraGear flat panel monitor features a 1440p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compatibility, in addition to Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync to help cut down on-screen tearing. To top it all off, the monitor also features a 1MS response time to ensure you land every shot. The monitor includes a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, but just note that you’ll need to use the singular DisplayPort input to get achieve a 144Hz refresh rate.

The included stand for the UltraGear is height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable, and you can rotate the monitor 90 degrees for vertical orientation if needed. The stand is also removable if you’d prefer to use your own 100x100 VESA mounting solution.

