Brandon Sanderson’s best books are on sale for Prime Day 2023

It’s the perfect time to catch up on the Cosmere

Shallan from the Stormlight Archives sits on a cliff with a book in her hand Image: Shallan by Michael Whalen
Brandon Sanderson is one of fantasy’s biggest and most prolific writers, which can make diving into his work a little daunting. Thankfully, several of his best novels and series, from The Stormlight Archive to Mistborn, are on sale during 2023’s Amazon Prime Day, so you can grab a whole series of books and jump right in. Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can get on Sanderson’s books right now.

The Stormlight Archive deals

Mistborn deals

