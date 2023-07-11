Brandon Sanderson’s best books are on sale for Prime Day 2023

Brandon Sanderson is one of fantasy’s biggest and most prolific writers, which can make diving into his work a little daunting. Thankfully, several of his best novels and series, from The Stormlight Archive to Mistborn, are on sale during 2023’s Amazon Prime Day, so you can grab a whole series of books and jump right in. Here’s a look at some of the best deals you can get on Sanderson’s books right now.
The Stormlight Archive deals
- The Stormlight Archive mass market paperback set I books 1-3 costs $17.49 (normally $34.97)
- The Stormlight Archive hardcover box set books 1-4 costs $55.92 (normally $148.96)
- The Way of Kings hardcover costs $14.47 (normally $37.99)
- Oathbringer hardcover costs $13.90 (normally $37.99)
- Rhythm of War hardcover costs $14.68 (normally $34.99)
Mistborn deals
- Mistborn Boxed Set I: Mistborn, The Well of Ascension, Hero of Ages costs $26.99 (normally $31.97)
- The Lost Metal: A Mistborn Novel hardcover costs $13.86 (normally $29.99)
