Sony’s Inzone H9 wireless gaming headset is half off during Prime Day

The best price yet on Sony’s noise-canceling headset for PS5 and PC

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

An image showing Sony’s InZone H9 gaming headset. Image: Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge
Alice Newcome-Beill (she/her) is a commerce writer, and she has been writing about gaming and tech since 2005. Prior to Polygon, she worked at publications such as The Verge.

The Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset is typically a costly purchase at $299.99, but during Amazon Prime Day 2023 its price has dropped down to $149.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for Sony’s wireless headset that supports spatial audio.

While Sony’s lineup of Inzone gaming headsets was designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind (the design all but gives it away), the H9 and its lesser models, the H7 and H3, are also compatible with PCs and other devices. The H9 can pair with devices either via a Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless connection, and is capable of up to 32 hours of use on a single charge. Its wireless dongle can switch between PS5 and PC modes.

The H9 features built-in spatial audio and active noise cancellation, and can have its audio profile adjusted through Sony’s Inzone software suite available on PC. While the built-in boom mic isn’t likely to replace anyone’s stand-alone condenser mic, the flip-to-mute feature is still an excellent option for in-game chat.

The headset is extremely comfortable, much like Sony’s high-end headphones, with plush leatherette padding on the earcups and headband, and it can lie flat on your neck when not in use. The earcups also feature built-in controls for adjusting game and chat audio balance.

Prime Day also has a ton of other great gaming headset deals, along with video game deals and gaming accessory deals, like the LG 1440p gaming monitor and Hall Thumbstick Joy-Con replacement sticks.

Looking for more deals? Check out all of Polygon’s favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here.

