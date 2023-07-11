 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fix Joy-Con drift with these replacement sticks on sale for Prime Day

Your Switch never has to drift again

By Austen Goslin
A blue Nintendo Switch Joy-Con being held sideways in someone’s hand Photo: James Bareham/Vox Media
Nothing can ruin Switch games like your controller subtly registering movement without you touching it, which is why Joy-Con drift has to go. While Nintendo hasn’t quite nailed a solution in its first party controllers just yet, other companies have solid solutions. In fact, these effective Hall effect Thumbsticks Joy-Con joystick replacements are an excellent way to mitigate Joy-Con drift on your controllers, and they happen to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day this year.

The Hall Thumbstick Switch Joystick Replacement costs $21.36 on sale (normally $26.70) and comes with two joysticks, exactly what you need to make sure neither of your Joy-Con drifts again.

The Switch joystick replacements work with any model of Switch and Joy-Con and are designed to replace the joysticks that come standard on the Nintendo controllers. Once you have the replacements, all you have to do is swap them into your controllers and voila: no more drift.

