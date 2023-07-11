Gorgeous Lord of the Rings books drawn by Tolkien himself on sale for Prime Day

There have been plenty of versions of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings published over the years, but few in recent memory are as stunning as the two on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Both versions are hardcovers illustrated by Tolkien himself and include all three Lord of the Rings books: The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King.

The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition is a massive single volume reprinted to look similar to the series’ original release. This edition, which was released late last year, also includes fold out map and special extras, including recreations of pages from the in-universe Book of Mazarbul. This is a version for true Lord of the Rings completists who want their new copies of the books to be statement pieces for their room and bookshelf, as well as just books. The Lord of the Rings: Special Edition currently costs $90.99 down from $134.39.

The slightly cheaper, and more practical, The Lord of the Rings Illustrated, is a similarly gorgeous hardcover book that’s filled with illustrations from Tolkien himself. This one, however, doesn’t come with any ancillary material or bonuses. The Lord of the Rings Illustrated costs $27.43 down from the normal price of $39.19.

On top of these two special editions, fans can also pick up Tolkien’s Middle-earth history The Silmarillion: Illustrated, which is also on sale during Prime Day for $26.04 down from $37.49.

